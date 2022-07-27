Freya Skene: Festival to mark what would have been Dundee girl’s 10th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A festival to commemorate what would have been Dundee girl Freya Skene’s tenth birthday is to be held at Fingask Castle this weekend.

Dundee charity Freya’s Wish was set up by Brooke Reid in memory of her daughter Freya who died in a tragic river accident in Highland Perthshire two years ago.

The charity aims to support families in need in creating memories with their children.

On Sunday, the organisation are hosting a festival at Fingask Castle in Perth and plan to “light up the sky” at midnight to commemorate Freya’s tenth birthday on August 1.

The ‘Frey-stival‘ will include a variety of entertainment, crafts, stalls and food venders.

Last year, Freya’s Wish hosted a Gala day ahead of what would have been Freya’s ninth birthday but Brooke says they wanted to do something extra special this year to mark the occasion.

Brooke said: “The year Freya passed we were in lockdown and two weeks after was her birthday, therefore we couldn’t celebrate as big as we’d like to do.

“So we thought with this year being her special 10th birthday we decided to host a big event and we knew we needed to do something even bigger this time.

“We are hoping families can make memories of a lifetime here and enjoy a sense of freedom once they arrive and receive the most they possibly can for their money.

‘Created by the community for the community’

“This event is created by the community for the community.

“All artists are local from Dundee, we have bands with a variety of different genres, a fire circus, unique body painters and caricature artists, a clairvoyant medium/tarot reader, a belly dancer and a drag queen.

“Who knew it was all available in our home city.”

The charity has already sold half of the 200 tickets available for the festival, which includes a shuttle bus to the event and a free buffet.

Those needing transportation to Fingask Castle are being asked to contact Freya’s Wish on Facebook after purchasing their ticket.

Brooke said: “Of course this isn’t the way we wanted to celebrate our beautiful Freya’s tenth birthday but it’s all Freya-inspired so we know she will be so happy with what we have planned.

“And it’s all thanks to our beautiful ‘Freya’s Wish fairies’ for coming together and volunteering their unique skills for the big day.

“We want families to come and have fun together and experience the magic of Freya.”