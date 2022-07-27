Freya Skene: Festival to mark what would have been Dundee girl’s 10th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freya Skene: Festival to mark what would have been Dundee girl’s 10th birthday

By Amie Flett
July 27 2022, 4.25pm Updated: July 27 2022, 4.26pm
The team from Freya's Wish, left. Freya Skene and Fingask Castle, right.
A festival to commemorate what would have been Dundee girl Freya Skene’s tenth birthday is to be held at Fingask Castle this weekend.

Dundee charity Freya’s Wish was set up by Brooke Reid in memory of her daughter Freya who died in a tragic river accident in Highland Perthshire two years ago.

The charity aims to support families in need in creating memories with their children.

Children enjoying a gala day at Freya’s Wish HQ.

On Sunday, the organisation are hosting a festival at Fingask Castle in Perth and plan to “light up the sky” at midnight to commemorate Freya’s tenth birthday on August 1.

The ‘Frey-stival‘ will include a variety of entertainment, crafts, stalls and food venders.

Last year, Freya’s Wish hosted a Gala day ahead of what would have been Freya’s ninth birthday but Brooke says they wanted to do something extra special this year to mark the occasion.

Brooke Reid and her daughter Freya Skene.

Brooke said: “The year Freya passed we were in lockdown and two weeks after was her birthday, therefore we couldn’t celebrate as big as we’d like to do.

“So we thought with this year being her special 10th birthday we decided to host a big event and we knew we needed to do something even bigger this time.

“We are hoping families can make memories of a lifetime here and enjoy a sense of freedom once they arrive and receive the most they possibly can for their money.

‘Created by the community for the community’

“This event is created by the community for the community.

“All artists are local from Dundee, we have bands with a variety of different genres, a fire circus, unique body painters and caricature artists, a clairvoyant medium/tarot reader, a belly dancer and a drag queen.

“Who knew it was all available in our home city.”

Brooke with the team at Freya’s Wish HQ.

The charity has already sold half of the 200 tickets available for the festival, which includes a shuttle bus to the event and a free buffet.

Those needing transportation to Fingask Castle are being asked to contact Freya’s Wish on Facebook after purchasing their ticket.

Brooke said: “Of course this isn’t the way we wanted to celebrate our beautiful Freya’s tenth birthday but it’s all Freya-inspired so we know she will be so happy with what we have planned.

Freya, aged three.

“And it’s all thanks to our beautiful ‘Freya’s Wish fairies’ for coming together and volunteering their unique skills for the big day.

“We want families to come and have fun together and experience the magic of Freya.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[title]]