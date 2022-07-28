Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips appeals ‘ridiculous’ sanctioning from UK Government

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Tayside YouTuber with links to the Russian state has launched an appeal after his assets were frozen by the UK Government.

Former Dundee University pupil Graham Phillips was this week added to the sanctions list, which targets those identified as being involved in destabilising Ukraine.

He describes the decision to put him there as “ridiculous, illegal and dangerous”.

The 43-year-old sits alongside Russian oligarchs and international terrorists on the list.

Other featured include former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Russian government officials and terrorists linked to al-Qaida and Isis.

Mr Phillips, a former Perth High School pupil, has faced accusations of being a pro-Putin propagandist after releasing numerous reports from combat zone The Donbas.

‘I hope that justice will prevail’

In a statement regarding his appeal, the former civil servant, said: “My four-page formal appeal against the ridiculous, illegal, dangerous sanctioning of myself by the British government (sic), was submitted on Wednesday.

“It has been confirmed as received by the British government (sic), and I hope that justice will prevail, not only for myself, but for any working British journalist, and indeed British person.

“If there are charges against you which result in punishment – in my case the seizing of all my assets, and bank accounts, those charges be presented in a court of law which gives the accused the opportunity to defend themself (sic).”

Content ‘contributes to destabilising Ukraine’

Being put on the list means Mr Phillips assets could be seized by authorities.

It also bans UK citizens from receiving payment or making funds available to him.

Described as a video blogger, the UK Government has said Mr Philips produces media content that “supports and promotes actions and policies which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine”.

In April he was condemned after posting a video interview with a British Prisoner of War (POW) who surrendered during fighting in Ukraine.

Mr Phillips, however, says the UK Government is not using legitimate avenues to pursue justice.

He said: “Using sanctions simply as a way to bypass the legal system, and punish without recourse to judicial procedure, is a shocking precedent which presents a real and present risk not only to any British journalist, British person, and moreover seeks to destroy one of the fundaments of our society – our system of justice.”

According to interviews Mr Phillips first travelled to Ukraine in 2009 to watch England play football before moving there in 2010.

He was born in Nottingham but spent some of his childhood in Perth and moved to London shortly after graduating in Dundee.

As of June, Mr Phillips was understood to be in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk.

He has received a number of Russian “medals” for his reporting in recent years during the conflict in Ukraine.