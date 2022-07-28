Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips appeals ‘ridiculous’ sanctioning from UK Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside YouTuber Graham Phillips appeals ‘ridiculous’ sanctioning from UK Government

By Emma Duncan
July 28 2022, 7.13pm Updated: July 28 2022, 7.29pm
Graham Phillips. Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock
Graham Phillips. Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock

A Tayside YouTuber with links to the Russian state has launched an appeal after his assets were frozen by the UK Government.

Former Dundee University pupil Graham Phillips was this week added to the sanctions list, which targets those identified as being involved in destabilising Ukraine.

He describes the decision to put him there as “ridiculous, illegal and dangerous”.

The 43-year-old sits alongside Russian oligarchs and international terrorists on the list.

Other featured include former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, Russian government officials and terrorists linked to al-Qaida and Isis.

Mr Phillips, a former Perth High School pupil, has faced accusations of being a pro-Putin propagandist after releasing numerous reports from combat zone The Donbas.

‘I hope that justice will prevail’

In a statement regarding his appeal, the former civil servant, said: “My four-page formal appeal against the ridiculous, illegal, dangerous sanctioning of myself by the British government (sic), was submitted on Wednesday.

Graham Phillips
Graham Phillips was educated at Perth High School.

“It has been confirmed as received by the British government (sic), and I hope that justice will prevail, not only for myself, but for any working British journalist, and indeed British person.

“If there are charges against you which result in punishment – in my case the seizing of all my assets, and bank accounts, those charges be presented in a court of law which gives the accused the opportunity to defend themself (sic).”

Content ‘contributes to destabilising Ukraine’

Being put on the list means Mr Phillips assets could be seized by authorities.

It also bans UK citizens from receiving payment or making funds available to him.

Described as a video blogger, the UK Government has said Mr Philips produces media content that “supports and promotes actions and policies which destabilise Ukraine and undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine”.

In April he was condemned after posting a video interview with a British Prisoner of War (POW) who surrendered during fighting in Ukraine.

Graham Phillips
Graham Phillips has appealed being put on the UK sanctions list.

Mr Phillips, however, says the UK Government is not using legitimate avenues to pursue justice.

He said: “Using sanctions simply as a way to bypass the legal system, and punish without recourse to judicial procedure, is a shocking precedent which presents a real and present risk not only to any British journalist, British person, and moreover seeks to destroy one of the fundaments of our society – our system of justice.”

‘I hope that justice will prevail’

According to interviews Mr Phillips first travelled to Ukraine in 2009 to watch England play football before moving there in 2010.

He was born in Nottingham but spent some of his childhood in Perth and moved to London shortly after graduating in Dundee.

As of June, Mr Phillips was understood to be in the Russian-controlled region of Donetsk.

He has received a number of Russian “medals” for his reporting in recent years during the conflict in Ukraine.

