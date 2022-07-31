Magic day at Frey-stival on what would have been 10th birthday of Dundee’s Freya Skene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Magic day at Frey-stival on what would have been 10th birthday of Dundee’s Freya Skene

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 31 2022, 6.07pm
The festival was held in memory of Freya Skene.
The festival was held in memory of Freya Skene.

A magical woodland festival fit for a princess marked what would have been the 10th birthday of Freya Skene.

Hundreds of people gathered at Frey-stival at Fingask Castle on Sunday in memory of Dundee’s Freya who died in a river accident Highland Perthshire two years ago.

Freya’s mum Brooke Reid who organised the festival to mark what would have been her daughter’s 10th birthday. Pic Mhairi Edwards.

Following Freya’s death, her mum Brooke Reid set up Freya’s Wish.

The charity aims to support families in need in creating memories with their children.

Biggest fundraising event to date

The festival at the castle on Sunday was one of the charity’s biggest fundraising events to date.

The woodland themed event saw live music from 20 different acts.

There was also a woodland-themed fancy dress competition, live circus performances, giant bubbles, comedians and wand making, as well as a chance to create nature crowns and bird masks.

Picture shows; Ada Strachan, 2, paints some mushroom sculptures as part of the fairyland theme. Pic Mhairi Edwards.

The event also featured belly dancing, body marbling, rolling skating, a butterfly and nature trail, a book corner and drag queen performances.

The 12-hour day will culminate in a special fire show at midnight.

Freya died after being pulled from the waters of the River Braan in Highland Perthshire on the evening of July 6, 2020.

The seven-year-old and Brooke got into difficulties close to Ossian’s Cave at the Hermitage beauty spot near Dunkeld.

Her memory lives on thanks to Freya’s Wish and her mum says she is humbled by the support showing for this weekend’s event.

‘Until we hold hands once again’

Brooke said: “This is a brilliant event.

“I’m honestly so grateful for all who support us, keeping Freya’s personality and legacy alive until we once again hold hands.

“Last year, Freya’s Wish hosted a gala day ahead of what would have been Freya’s ninth birthday but this year we wanted to do something extra special to mark the occasion.

“The year Freya passed we were in lockdown and two weeks after was her birthday, therefore we couldn’t celebrate as big as we’d like to.

“So we thought with this year being her special 10th birthday we should to host a big event.”

Jessica Sinclair, 9, and Novara Spokes, 3, have fun on the swing
Kevin Hally and Lindee Wickers in full glam for the event.
Freya Wish girls Demi Brown, Brooke Reid, Kenzie Wallace and Bailey Pickett.
Lindee Wickers is in her usual glam.
Amy Cameron, Senior womans National Champion for ariel hooping puts on a show.
Ala Lewandowska, Dan MacKenzie and Isla Harrow enjoy dressing to suit the theme.
Radancer take to the stage.
April Fyffe does henna for Aiyla Broadhurst, 4.

