Magic day at Frey-stival on what would have been 10th birthday of Dundee’s Freya Skene

A magical woodland festival fit for a princess marked what would have been the 10th birthday of Freya Skene.

Hundreds of people gathered at Frey-stival at Fingask Castle on Sunday in memory of Dundee’s Freya who died in a river accident Highland Perthshire two years ago.

Following Freya’s death, her mum Brooke Reid set up Freya’s Wish.

The charity aims to support families in need in creating memories with their children.

Biggest fundraising event to date

The festival at the castle on Sunday was one of the charity’s biggest fundraising events to date.

The woodland themed event saw live music from 20 different acts.

There was also a woodland-themed fancy dress competition, live circus performances, giant bubbles, comedians and wand making, as well as a chance to create nature crowns and bird masks.

The event also featured belly dancing, body marbling, rolling skating, a butterfly and nature trail, a book corner and drag queen performances.

The 12-hour day will culminate in a special fire show at midnight.

Freya died after being pulled from the waters of the River Braan in Highland Perthshire on the evening of July 6, 2020.

The seven-year-old and Brooke got into difficulties close to Ossian’s Cave at the Hermitage beauty spot near Dunkeld.

Her memory lives on thanks to Freya’s Wish and her mum says she is humbled by the support showing for this weekend’s event.

‘Until we hold hands once again’

Brooke said: “This is a brilliant event.

“I’m honestly so grateful for all who support us, keeping Freya’s personality and legacy alive until we once again hold hands.

“Last year, Freya’s Wish hosted a gala day ahead of what would have been Freya’s ninth birthday but this year we wanted to do something extra special to mark the occasion.

“The year Freya passed we were in lockdown and two weeks after was her birthday, therefore we couldn’t celebrate as big as we’d like to.

“So we thought with this year being her special 10th birthday we should to host a big event.”