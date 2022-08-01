Doris Henderson: Dundee language dux and top secretary dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doris Henderson, a former language dux at Morgan Academy who went on to have a long career in Dundee’s jute industry has died aged 89.

She was secretary to senior management at Jute Industries, later Sidlaw Group, for 38 years.

Miss Henderson was also a Kirk elder, founding member of Tay Valley History Society, a Dundee Heritage Trust volunteer and past ladies captain at Downfield Golf Club.

She was born at Clement Park nursing home, Lochee, in May, 1933, the daughter of George Henderson and his wife Wilhelmina Gibson.

Her parents had a confectioner’s business at 80 Hilltown but shortly after their marriage in 1930 they gave up the business and George went to work in the office of building firm, Charles Dick and Sons, Monifieth.

He worked there for 41 years and rose to become managing director.

Doris’s sister, Irene, was born at Clement Park in 1934. She married David Dorward in 1965 and had one daughter, Susan.

Doris attended Morgan Academy in Dundee where she excelled at French and German and was Dux for German in 1951.

University

After graduating MA (French and German) from St Andrews University in 1954, Doris took a secretarial course in London, before returning to work as a director’s secretary at Jute Industries Ltd, latterly known as Sidlaw Group plc.

Doris worked there from 1955 until she retired in 1993 and for much of that time she worked simultaneously for the chairman, chief executive and company secretary.

In 1959 Doris won the Scottish final of the Miss Secretary contest which was held in Glasgow and open to all business secretaries in the country.

After her career in industry, Doris undertook voluntary work for several years for Dundee Heritage Trust at RRS Discovery and Verdant Works.

Music had been a lifelong interest and in her years at St Andrews University, Doris developed her involvement in choral singing which she continued in Dundee Operatic Society, Tayside Opera, for which she was also general administrator for several years, Dundee Choral Union and two memorable years with Edinburgh Festival Chorus.

Historical interests

She was a founder member of Tay Valley Family History Society and remained involved for over 20 years where she was a member for the council for most of that time and editor of the society journal for more than 10 years.

Park Church in Park Avenue and then, following an amalgamation, Stobswell Church in Dundee, had been very important to Doris who had an ability to make others feel at ease and she enjoyed the fellowship of her friends in the congregation.

There were many opportunities for Doris to support the work of the church including signing in the choir, setting up the church office, being church secretary and serving as an elder, for which she received a long-service award in 2009.

Leisure time

Doris has travelled extensively, enjoyed gardening, rambling, bridge and playing golf at Downfield Golf Club where for one year she was ladies captain.

Sadly, several years ago Doris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia.

However, with support from her niece, family friends, carers and a few person-centred professionals, she was able to continue to remain in her home where she had lived for more than 60 years.

Her niece Susan Duncan said: “My aunt had a long and happy life and I would like to acknowledge and thank those who have supported me to allow me to care for her at home particularly over the past two years.”

