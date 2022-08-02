William Dower: Dundonian who stopped press when Kennedy shot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William Dower: Dundonian who stopped press when Kennedy shot

By Chris Ferguson
August 2 2022, 10.00am Updated: August 2 2022, 3.53pm
William Dower in retirement.
William Dower in retirement.

William Dower, The Courier man who had to “hold the front page” on the night President Kennedy was assassinated, has died aged 94.

The Courier’s print run had already begun when the newsdesk called the pressroom, where William was working, with the historic news.

It was the only time in William’s 35-year working at DC Thomson that the presses were halted entirely because of a major event.

He had joined the firm in April, 1956 and worked on the presses in Bank Street before moving to Kingsway East and retiring in February, 1992.

William Dower on his recent birthday.

William, known as Bill, had earlier served in the army in Germany from 1946 and had witnessed a country devastated by war.

He was born in 1928 and grew up with parents Albert and Nettie and brother Jim in a tenement at the corner of Abbotsford Place and Peddie Street in Dundee.

After education at Logie School, Bill started work as a plumber’s mate aged 14 before beginning an apprenticeship as an auto-electrician with Lamb’s garage at the bottom of Trades Lane.

In 1946 Bill was called up to serve his country. His initial training was with the Royal Scots, where he gained a sharpshooter badge for his marksmanship.

William Dower enjoyed motoring holidays.

He was then posted to the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, in keeping with his trade and sent off to German, a long way from his sweetheart, Rena.

The couple married in 1950 and the following year saw the arrival of their daughter, Jacqueline.

William and Rena on their wedding day in 1950.

Unfortunately, almost immediately after that, the family were split up as Rena succumbed to tuberculosis and spent almost two years in Ashludie sanatorium, Monifieth, and Little Cairnie in Arbroath.

It wasn’t long after Rena returned home that Bill gained employment with  DC Thomson as a printer in Bank Street.

Depending on which shift he was working, Bill printed a range of publications including The Courier, The People’s Journal, The Sunday Post, and on Saturday mornings, Commando magazine.

Later, when the company merged all of its printing in Bank Street, the Evening Telegraph was added to the list.

William and Rena Dower celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

His daughter, Jacqueline, also liked his new job, as she was a keen reader and loved that her father brought home the Beano, Dandy, Bunty, Judy, Beezer and Topper.

Bill’s son, also Bill, a former journalist said; “On one fateful night in November 1963, my father was working on The Courier shift when the phone in the press room rang.

“Being closest to the phone, he answered it. A news editor on the other end declared, ‘stop the presses, the president has been shot’.

“My father didn’t have to ask which president. This was the only time the presses were actually stopped during his long career at DC Thomson.”

The family was complete when son, Bill, was born in 1957. Throughout the 1960s  the family enjoyed many European holidays in Bill’s car, first in Brittany, then in Belgium, the French Riviera and Spain.

Worldwide

As the 1970s dawned, Spain and Paris became a regular destinations before Australia was added in the 1980s.

Australia proved such a draw that on his retiral, Bill left work on the Friday, packed his bags on the Saturday and he and Rena flew to Australia on the Sunday morning.

In total, the couple visited Australia 17 times and travelled around the world six times. On one of these round-the-world trips they even visited Nuku Hiva, a Pacific island, six days’ sailing from Australia’s east coast.

Rena and William Dower enjoying a cruise.

Bill enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement with Rena by his side, travelling to far-flung places and all over Scotland by car before tragedy struck on Christmas Eve, 2013, and his beloved wife died.

It was a devastating blow for a man of 86 but Bill faced a challenging future with fortitude.

He immediately set about learning to cook for himself, quickly becoming the go-to man in the family for home-made steak pie or, in autumn, apple pie.

Independence

However, in the last few years, with his mobility failing and his eyesight causing problems, Bill fought hard to maintain his independence, living in his own home and still cooking occasional meals.

Bill junior said: “He knew time was short and, having always enjoyed family celebrations, was determined to have one last blast with a 94th birthday party involving the whole family including his cousin Helen, and nephew Kevin and his wife, Diane.

“His last two weeks were spent in St Ronan’s nursing home, surrounded by pictures of his family.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

