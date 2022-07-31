‘Hypocrisy beyond belief’: Dundee SNP councillor who shouted abuse at Pope calls for code of conduct for Yes activists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Hypocrisy beyond belief’: Dundee SNP councillor who shouted abuse at Pope calls for code of conduct for Yes activists

By Derek Healey
July 31 2022, 6.32pm Updated: July 31 2022, 10.18pm
Siobhan Tolland.


A Dundee councillor who shouted abuse at the Pope and called 9/11 an “inside job” has been accused of hypocrisy after backing a motion calling for a code of conduct for independence activists.

Siobhan Tolland, who sits on the SNP’s National Executive Committee, was elected in May to represent the Lochee ward.

We revealed previously that she travelled to Edinburgh in 2010 to shout foul abuse at Pope Benedict XVI .

Ms Tolland wrote on social media at the time that she felt “she might have gone a wee bit too far when she called him a c**t”.

A few days later, she added that her throat was “ah sair wi shouting”.

Terror attacks an ‘inside job’

The SNP councillor also referred to the September 11 terror attacks in the US as an “inside job” orchestrated by politicians and the media.

Ms Tolland deleted the posts after we exposed them, and a spokesperson for Dundee SNP said she was “very sorry”.

But political rivals criticised her for failing to make her own public apology.

Facebook posts by Siobhan Tolland

It later emerged the SNP was warned about Ms Tolland’s “religiously offensive” behaviour 18 months earlier, including a Facebook profile picture where her face had been superimposed over an image of Jesus.

The picture was described by an opposition MSP as “highly offensive”.

Ms Tolland is now among those aiming to bring forward a motion at the SNP’s annual conference that calls for independence activists who fail to behave appropriately being excluded from training, development and media activities as part of the Yes campaign.

The motion – first revealed by the Sunday Herald – is also supported by party president Michael Russell, MSPs Karen Adam and Graeme Dey, MPs Alyn Smith, Pete Wishart and Hannah Bardell, as well as policy development convener Tony Giugliano and councillor Graham Campbell.

Councillor accused of hypocrisy

A Scottish Labour spokesman said the “hypocrisy” from Ms Tolland is “genuinely beyond belief”.

“When confronted with her own record of anti-Catholic bigotry and vile online abuse, she didn’t even publicly apologise,” he said.

“When Michael Marra asked that the SNP consider whether these comments were acceptable from a candidate for public office, he was subject to the same bigotry from the SNP in Dundee, who have also never apologised.

“Actions speak louder than words and in that regard, Ms Tolland is part of the problem not the solution.”

The SNP’s conference committee will make a decision in the coming weeks on whether the resolution should be included in the conference agenda.

Mr Russell, who is the lead signatory, said the aim of the code “is to ensure we have the highest standard of of campaigning at a time when there will be huge pressures on the national movement from the Westminster establishment”.

He said the idea of a code for the Yes campaign “should be welcomed” and that it “can only produce a better referendum, and I think a better result in that referendum”.

Ms Tolland did not respond to a request for comment.

