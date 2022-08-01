Dundee City Council submits bid for £5m in Levelling Up cash from UK Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee City Council submits bid for £5m in Levelling Up cash from UK Government

By David Nicoll
August 1 2022, 5.52pm Updated: August 1 2022, 6.57pm
The cash would be given to Dundee City Council.
Dundee City Council has submitted a bid for £5m in Levelling Up cash which would be used to tackle the city’s troubled local economy.

The money will be provided by the UK Government under the Shared Prosperity Fund set up to replace EU financial support that enabled projects in Dundee from the 1980s onwards.

Under the scheme, a total of £5.609 million is set be funnelled to the city council beginning in October, through to 2025.

Following submission of the investment plan, there will be negotiations with the UK Government before initial funding can be released in October.

Unemployment and lack of opportunity

A report outlining the bid, which was agreed by Dundee City Council’s sub-recess committee on Monday, outlines some of the major challenges the city faces.

This includes a “significantly higher than average” unemployment rate of 6.6%, and high levels of low skilled work at 31.5%.

The unemployment rate in Dundee is high. Credit: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

It also says the 88.7% of 16–19 year olds in learning, training or work is the lowest of all 32 local authority areas in Scotland and well below the national average of 91.8%

To tackle these issues, the papers outlines 26 interventions focussing on four key areas including adult numeracy, town centre upgrades, support for businesses, and training for the unemployed as well as young people.

Spat over fund application

The fund is part of a wider Levelling Up policy which is designed to reduce inequalities between communities in the country.

In February, Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden accused the council of an “inexcusable dereliction of duty” for not applying for a previous Levelling Up funding opportunity.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander.

Dundee City Council leader Councillor John Alexander, of the SNP, dismissed this at the time as “the peddling of pathetic nonsense.”

Concerns over time pressures

Speaking at the committee before the plan was submitted, Councillor Fraser Macpherson sought assurances enough time had been spent on it to ensure it was deliverable.

He said: “I’m very conscious of the fact the corporate external funding team is a finite resource and I suppose the reassurance that I’m seeking is that officers are confident that we can actually ensure that the investment plan is prepared for submission in good time, so that this funding is not in anyway compromised.”

Gregor Hamilton.

Head of planning and economic development at Dundee City Council, Gregor Hamilton, said the plan was clear, adding council officials are “geared up” for further negotiation with the UK Government.

What areas does the council want to tackle?

Some of the main areas the council wants to concentrate on are:

  • Regeneration and town centre improvements
  • Support for sport, arts, cultural, heritage and creative activities
  • Promoting tourism
  • Support for small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Employment support for “economically inactive people”
  • Providing courses and skills for young people
  • Improving adult numeracy such as courses aimed at people who can’t apply for certain jobs because of lack of numeracy skills

£224,360 of the cash will be used for administration purposes, the report adds.

What is the fund?

Across the UK, the fund will provide £2.6 billion of cash for local investment by March 2025.

The UK Government says it is a means of “seizing the opportunities of leaving the European Union” and targeting funding where it is needed.

The Levelling Up cash is dished out using a formula rather than being a competition between areas.

