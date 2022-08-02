Dundee bus firms ‘doing their best’ as cancellations continue to hit passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bus firms ‘doing their best’ as cancellations continue to hit passengers

By Amie Flett
August 2 2022, 4.59pm
A sign in Dundee city centre on Tuesday warning of service cancellations.
A sign in Dundee city centre on Tuesday warning of service cancellations.

Dundee bus firms have told passengers “we’re doing our best” as they continue to cancel dozens of services a day due to driver shortages.

More than 60 Xplore Dundee buses failed to run on Tuesday alone while several Stagecoach services also did not operate.

That included seven of Xplore’s new open-top bus services, running for the first time this summer.

Xplore Dundee open-top tour by harbour
Xplore’s open-top bus tours are being affected.

Issues with staff availability have been affecting Dundee passengers for nearly a year now, with Xplore forced to curtail services as far back as September 2021 due to a lack of workers.

The 1, 5, 5a, 10, 17, 18, 22 and 32 services are among those affected by cancellations so far this week.

Drive to recruit more staff

Xplore Dundee – which later this month will make a raft of timetable changes – launched a recruitment campaign earlier this year, offering a wage of £13 per hour and a salary of up to £32,000 a year.

But the firm has not revealed how many new workers have been hired as part of that process.

A spokesperson said: “As witnessed with other bus and transport operators across Scotland, there continues to be acute staff shortages which is compounded by absences through holidays and illness, particularly during the recent wave of Covid.

“Team members are working tirelessly to provide the best service possible and we would ask for patience with our staff during these challenges.

“As a company, we are continuing to recruit new staff and undertaking training programmes to alleviate the pressures felt this year.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach is still cancelling dozens of bus services each day across Tayside and Fife.

Stagecoach continues to cancel services.

The company insists it has a large number of drivers progressing through its training school.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Where we are having to change or cancel services, we focus on making sure that we are continuing to run the best services we can throughout the day and evening.

“Many of our current timetables are based on pre-Covid demand, and as such we will be continually looking at how travel patterns change as we welcome customers back to the bus.

Stagecoach in ‘be kind to staff’ plea

“This also includes the increased demand from under-22s, who now have access to free bus travel as part of the national concessionary travel scheme.

“A recent Open University report shows that 70% of organisations in Scotland say they are currently facing staff shortages.

“We understand that there will be frustration when things don’t go to plan, however we ask that passengers please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.

“They’re doing their best to keep services running and should not be subjected to abuse or intimidation.”

