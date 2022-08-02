Dundee bus firms ‘doing their best’ as cancellations continue to hit passengers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee bus firms have told passengers “we’re doing our best” as they continue to cancel dozens of services a day due to driver shortages.

More than 60 Xplore Dundee buses failed to run on Tuesday alone while several Stagecoach services also did not operate.

That included seven of Xplore’s new open-top bus services, running for the first time this summer.

Issues with staff availability have been affecting Dundee passengers for nearly a year now, with Xplore forced to curtail services as far back as September 2021 due to a lack of workers.

The 1, 5, 5a, 10, 17, 18, 22 and 32 services are among those affected by cancellations so far this week.

Drive to recruit more staff

Xplore Dundee – which later this month will make a raft of timetable changes – launched a recruitment campaign earlier this year, offering a wage of £13 per hour and a salary of up to £32,000 a year.

But the firm has not revealed how many new workers have been hired as part of that process.

A spokesperson said: “As witnessed with other bus and transport operators across Scotland, there continues to be acute staff shortages which is compounded by absences through holidays and illness, particularly during the recent wave of Covid.

🚍 Choose a new challenge – join our team and earn £13/hr as a bus or coach driver! We've got opportunities available for:

• Trainee bus drivers

• PCV licence-holders

• Experienced intercity coach drivers 🔍 Visit https://t.co/vQW4DmUvho to find out more. pic.twitter.com/HIAXTUJOTm — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) August 1, 2022

“Team members are working tirelessly to provide the best service possible and we would ask for patience with our staff during these challenges.

“As a company, we are continuing to recruit new staff and undertaking training programmes to alleviate the pressures felt this year.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach is still cancelling dozens of bus services each day across Tayside and Fife.

The company insists it has a large number of drivers progressing through its training school.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Where we are having to change or cancel services, we focus on making sure that we are continuing to run the best services we can throughout the day and evening.

“Many of our current timetables are based on pre-Covid demand, and as such we will be continually looking at how travel patterns change as we welcome customers back to the bus.

Stagecoach in ‘be kind to staff’ plea

“This also includes the increased demand from under-22s, who now have access to free bus travel as part of the national concessionary travel scheme.

“A recent Open University report shows that 70% of organisations in Scotland say they are currently facing staff shortages.

“We understand that there will be frustration when things don’t go to plan, however we ask that passengers please treat our drivers and supervisors with respect.

“They’re doing their best to keep services running and should not be subjected to abuse or intimidation.”