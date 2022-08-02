Lloyds chemist to move to former Lochee TSB bank branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Lloyds chemist to move to former Lochee TSB bank branch

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 2 2022, 2.20pm Updated: August 2 2022, 3.37pm
lloyds will move into the former TSB branch.
A former bank branch in the Lochee area of Dundee will be turned into a pharmacy.

Lloyds will move from its current location, further up the High Street, to the former TSB building.

The old bank is in a larger, more prominent building, which Lloyds says will allow pharmacists to provide the “best possible service”.

Lloyds Lochee: ‘Our priority is the best possible service’

TSB shut its Lochee branch in March last year, as part of nationwide closures.

The new pharmacy will open later this year, with contractors already preparing the building for the move.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds Pharmacy said: “Our priority is to provide the best possible service to our customers and patients.

“To ensure we meet the full needs of the community in Lochee, we will be relocating to 55 High Street later this year giving us a larger space to deliver high quality care for more patients, more efficiently.”

The new branch of the Lloyds is due to open in Lochee later this year.

She added: “We would like to reassure patients there will be no disruption to our service during the transition.”

The former bank building is B-listed and lies within the conservation area of Lochee.

Due to its historic importance, architectural features and the structure will be maintained, with only cosmetic changes.

