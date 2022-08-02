Lloyds chemist to move to former Lochee TSB bank branch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former bank branch in the Lochee area of Dundee will be turned into a pharmacy.

Lloyds will move from its current location, further up the High Street, to the former TSB building.

The old bank is in a larger, more prominent building, which Lloyds says will allow pharmacists to provide the “best possible service”.

TSB shut its Lochee branch in March last year, as part of nationwide closures.

The new pharmacy will open later this year, with contractors already preparing the building for the move.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds Pharmacy said: “Our priority is to provide the best possible service to our customers and patients.

“To ensure we meet the full needs of the community in Lochee, we will be relocating to 55 High Street later this year giving us a larger space to deliver high quality care for more patients, more efficiently.”

She added: “We would like to reassure patients there will be no disruption to our service during the transition.”

The former bank building is B-listed and lies within the conservation area of Lochee.

Due to its historic importance, architectural features and the structure will be maintained, with only cosmetic changes.