Dundee woman who left supermarket job for Ukraine reveals ‘barbaric’ reality of life in warzone

A Dundee woman has revealed the “barbaric” reality of delivering vital humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine.

Brogan Reilly ditched her supermarket job at Lidl and headed to Lviv earlier this year.

The 25-year-old went on a self-funded mission to help those whose lives have been turned upside down by the Russian invasion.

Donning a bulletproof vest, she embarks on convoys under military and police protection to deliver vital aid.

The Stobswell woman has encountered some harrowing scenes in her time in Ukraine, including being chased by the Russian military, but has no plans to return home.

‘You never feel like you’ve done enough’

Brogan said: “Some of the stuff we have seen is nothing short of barbaric.

“When we deliver aid we ask the Ukrainians what they want.

“All they want is peace and for the Russians to stop killing their uncles, brothers and sons.

“It’s emotional hearing these pleas.

“People are hiding in basements to escape the shelling and they are so thankful when we arrive.

“From our perspective you never feel like you’ve done enough.”

Whilst Brogan and fellow volunteer Ryan Williams – who she met whilst working in a refugee centre in Poland – have mostly been working independently, they have also been supporting other organisations.

Brogan added: “We’ve been working with a group called Alex 21 for Ukraine in delivering food and other products.

“This has involved being in convoys delivering generators and other products.

“This is supported by the Ukraine military and police who are taking us into these hot zones.

“We’ve been pursued by Russian drones during these deliveries.

“We’re based in the west, most of the parcels have been going to the Donbas region but we’re trying to head further east.

“As we get closer to the conflict you hear constant shelling and the houses shake from the attacks.

“These people’s lives have been torn apart and all they want is for this to end.”

Fundraising night to support Brogan’s efforts in Ukraine

As the convoys head closer to the conflict in the east, Brogan praised those including her family who’ve been donating cash.

A fundraising night is being held in Club 83 in Dundee on Friday August 12.

It is hoped the proceeds will allow them to continue to deliver vital aid.

She said: “The people we visit in Ukraine sometimes ask us ‘why are you here?’.

“I knew from that first time in Poland to help deliver aid earlier this year that I wanted to do more.

“The help financially that I’ve received from my family and friends has been incredible, they’ve been amazing.

“We are low on funds at the moment and the donations are vital, we want to continue to help where we can.

“Whilst it might not be at the forefront of the news anymore in the UK these families need our support.

“The conflict is just as bad in the east as its ever been.”