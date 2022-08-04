Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew ‘rescues’ paddleboarders in training exercise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers have helped ‘rescue’ a group of paddleboarders struck by a boat during a training operation.

The exercise simulated six paddleboarders – casualty actors – being left seriously injured after being hit by a powerboat near Broughty Castle.

It was part of a rescue scenario involving the Coastguard, the RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service on Wednesday night.

The exercise was designed to test the emergency services’ event response plans and procedures.

Broughty Ferry RNLI highlighted the fact it was a training exercise on social media after concerned onlookers had gathered at the scene.

The post said: “Those of you out for a walk along the beachfront tonight could be forgiven for believing something bad had happened on the Tay.

“But fear not, Broughty Ferry RNLI, in conjunction with with our partners at HM Coastguard – Angus & Dundee, RNLI Lifeguards Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service, along with some very realistic casualty actors and the crew of the yacht ‘Wanderer’, took part in a joint exercise that simulated a powerboat colliding with a group of stand up paddleboarders near to Broughty Castle, resulting in six seriously injured casualties.

“The purpose for such an exercise was to test each of the agencies’ preparedness for a major incident on the coast, allowing them to validate plans, develop their staff’s competencies and test procedures already in place.

“Following the incident each of the agencies involved deemed their response both individually and collectively a success.”

Responding to the post, one local said: “I seriously thought there had been an incident and the person at ambulance was at the touch-and-go stage of life.

“Good exercise though and totally believable for [a] bystander.”

Another onlooker said: “Was good to watch! Glad you’ve got our back.”