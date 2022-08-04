Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew ‘rescues’ paddleboarders in training exercise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew ‘rescues’ paddleboarders in training exercise

By Poppy Watson
August 4 2022, 1.25pm
A casualty being stretchered off the beach during the training exercise. Image: Broughty Ferry RNLI.
A casualty being stretchered off the beach during the training exercise. Image: Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers have helped ‘rescue’ a group of paddleboarders struck by a boat during a training operation.

The exercise simulated six paddleboarders – casualty actors – being left seriously injured after being hit by a powerboat near Broughty Castle.

It was part of a rescue scenario involving the Coastguard, the RNLI and the Scottish Ambulance Service on Wednesday night.

Several agencies were involved. Image: Broughty Ferry RNLI.

The exercise was designed to test the emergency services’ event response plans and procedures.

Broughty Ferry RNLI highlighted the fact it was a training exercise on social media after concerned onlookers had gathered at the scene.

The post said: “Those of you out for a walk along the beachfront tonight could be forgiven for believing something bad had happened on the Tay.

“But fear not, Broughty Ferry RNLI, in conjunction with with our partners at HM Coastguard – Angus & Dundee, RNLI Lifeguards Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service, along with some very realistic casualty actors and the crew of the yacht ‘Wanderer’, took part in a joint exercise that simulated a powerboat colliding with a group of stand up paddleboarders near to Broughty Castle, resulting in six seriously injured casualties.

“The purpose for such an exercise was to test each of the agencies’ preparedness for a major incident on the coast, allowing them to validate plans, develop their staff’s competencies and test procedures already in place.

“Following the incident each of the agencies involved deemed their response both individually and collectively a success.”

A man on a stretcher being given ‘treatment’. Image: Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Responding to the post, one local said: “I seriously thought there had been an incident and the person at ambulance was at the touch-and-go stage of life.

“Good exercise though and totally believable for [a] bystander.”

Another onlooker said: “Was good to watch! Glad you’ve got our back.”

Woman, 81, knocked down in Broughty Ferry

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]