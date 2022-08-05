New images reveal designs for student housing at former Dundee nightclub site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New images reveal designs for student housing at former Dundee nightclub site

By Jake Keith
August 5 2022, 2.08pm
The proposed designs on South Ward Road, Dundee. Supplied by 56three architects.
Design images have been revealed for new student flats at the site of a former nightclub in Dundee city centre.

Comprising of 242 beds, the South Ward Road development would be built where nightspot De Stihl’s once stood.

It would be made up of studio flats as well as four, five, and six-bed cluster apartments each sharing a living space.

If approved, it will also feature a gym, lounge areas, private dining, study areas and external landscaping.

Computer-generated image (CGI) showing how the flats could look from Barrack Street. Credit: 56three architects

A proposal of application notice was previously filed — the first planning stage for a major development — but now KR Developments has lodged a full planning application with Dundee City Council.

It includes a variety of drawings and computer-generated images as well as the specifications of the new building.

A design statement lodged by the firm states: “The main entrance is located within the centre of the three blocks, which leads to a large foyer space with views through to the courtyard space beyond.

“The intention is this lounge area will remain open plan in configuration in order to maintain a visual connection between the rear courtyard space and the street.

A computer-generated image of the flats, left, and the empty site, right. Credit: 56three architects

“This central lounge area will become a key hub of the building where occupants will gather, creating a focus of activity to the street.

“Further amenity spaces are placed on this side of the building in order to extend the overall active frontage.

“Studio bedrooms are configured to the rear of the ground floor where they will benefit from a quieter location away from the street and with
an outlook over the landscaped courtyard.”

A computer-generated image shows how the flats could look from Dundee House on North Lindsay Street. Credit: 56three architects

The design of the building will be “respectful” of the surrounding buildings, the developer says, particularly the stonework of The McManus Collections Unit nearby.

The developer states there are currently just over 17,000 full time students in Dundee and more accommodation is needed to house them.

It states: “Dundee is demonstrating strong demand and popularity as a place to study given the expanding enrolments of both Dundee University and Abertay University.

“The student population in Dundee was the highest it has ever been as of 2020/21.”

A sketch of the plans, showing the colonnade (middle). Credit: 56three architects

It adds: “These elevated student numbers will create pressure on university accommodation. The demand is also coming at a time when supply of rental stock in the wider private rented sector, e.g. HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy), is becoming increasingly constrained.”

56three architects is designing the building for KR Developments with the help of consultants Zander Planning.

It comes after plans were approved in June for a student accommodation block next to the former Groucho’s shop and the new BT offices.

Meanwhile, proposals have also been put forward for student housing on another former nightclub site – Liquid and Mardi Gras.

New student development to open on former De Stihl site.

De Stihl’s opened 34 years ago and was once described as the “busiest club in Dundee”.

It later hosted clubs including Jumpin Jaks and Okupa before being demolished in 2014.

