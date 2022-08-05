Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison say the last few days have been “the hardest of our lives” as the search for her continues.

The 54-year-old was last seen on Saturday on Provost Road.

Concern for her welfare has been increasingly growing, with people living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas asked by police earlier this week to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Officers have also been carrying out searches and speaking to residents close to where Sharon lives.

Her family have now issued a statement, appealing for people’s help in finding her.

Family say they are ‘frantically worried’

The statement, released through Police Scotland, said: “For us the last few days have been the hardest of our lives. We are missing her so much.

“We have been helped immensely through this difficult time in the knowledge that the town where Sharon called her home is full of such wonderful and supportive people.

“Loved ones, friends and complete strangers have gone above and beyond to help with the search.

“It is impossible to put into words the gratitude we feel.

‘We miss mum so much’

“People across Dundee and beyond, as well as Police Scotland and the countless amazing organisations and companies, have united to help find Sharon with the shared aim to bring her home to us.

“The kind words and selfless acts of the community have meant so much to us. We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everything you have done for us.

“We are frantically worried and miss mum so much.

“Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Naturally Sharon’s family are extremely concerned about her and we are looking to trace her as soon as possible.

“If anyone has noticed someone matching her description, I would ask them to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“If you think you have seen Sharon or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2428 of Saturday July 30.”

Sharon is described as being, 5ft 1in in height and of slim build with long, brown hair. She also wears glasses.

It is believed that she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak coat, black shoes and in possession of a black handbag.