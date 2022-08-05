Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues

By Poppy Watson
August 5 2022, 4.58pm Updated: August 5 2022, 5.15pm
Police have been searching for missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison.
The family of missing Dundee woman Sharon Hutchison say the last few days have been “the hardest of our lives” as the search for her continues.

The 54-year-old was last seen on Saturday on Provost Road.

Concern for her welfare has been increasingly growing, with people living in the Hilltown and Coldside areas asked by police earlier this week to check the areas around their homes in case she has taken shelter there.

Officers have also been carrying out searches and speaking to residents close to where Sharon lives.

Her family have now issued a statement, appealing for people’s help in finding her.

Family say they are ‘frantically worried’

The statement, released through Police Scotland, said: “For us the last few days have been the hardest of our lives. We are missing her so much.

“We have been helped immensely through this difficult time in the knowledge that the town where Sharon called her home is full of such wonderful and supportive people.

“Loved ones, friends and complete strangers have gone above and beyond to help with the search.

“It is impossible to put into words the gratitude we feel.

‘We miss mum so much’

“People across Dundee and beyond, as well as Police Scotland and the countless amazing organisations and companies, have united to help find Sharon with the shared aim to bring her home to us.

“The kind words and selfless acts of the community have meant so much to us. We would like to take this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everything you have done for us.

“We are frantically worried and miss mum so much.

“Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and know what we will forever be grateful for your kindness.”

Another photo of Sharon.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Naturally Sharon’s family are extremely concerned about her and we are looking to trace her as soon as possible.

“If anyone has noticed someone matching her description, I would ask them to contact police as a matter of urgency.

“If you think you have seen Sharon or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2428 of Saturday July 30.”

Sharon is described as being, 5ft 1in in height and of slim build with long, brown hair. She also wears glasses.

It is believed that she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak coat, black shoes and in possession of a black handbag.

