Sam Hickey: Dundee star’s dad ‘emotional’ after son wins boxing gold at Commonwealth Games

Sam Hickey’s dad has described the ’emotional’ moment he watched his son win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old from Dundee brought it home for Scotland during his battle in the ring with Australia’s Callum Peters in the middleweight final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Lochee fighter, Sam, won by a split decision in the third round after an incredible seven days competing in the international sporting event.

Proud dad Darren said: “It’s a bit of a surreal day – a few days actually.

“It a fantastic and amazing achievement.

“The support he’s had from back home has been fantastic.”

‘Sam is buzzing’

Darren had the chance to catch up with Sam before he headed to watch the final fight of the day.

He said: “Sam’s ‘buzzing’ – which is the word he keeps using.

“He knew he had to dig deep to win that final.

“You’re opponent is going to give you everything he has and that Australian kid done that, he’s 19-years-old – a phenomenal fighter.

“I was pretty confident in Sam because the confidence has been sky high.

“I thought the judges were a wee bit harsh on Sam, I thought he’d won the first round comfortably and the second round so it made it tight.

“He had to make sure that he wasn’t going to lose that third round so he kind of got dragged into a bit of a battle but he came out victorious.

“At the end of the day, you can have a great fight and get beat and you can have a bad fight and win – that was a great fight and he won it.”

Darren described the stadium during the fight as “one of the best atmospheres” he’d ever been in.

“Apparently I was entertaining people because my emotions get the better of me sometimes,” Darren said.

“It’s my son and I’ve had him at the boxing since he was nine years old.

“We have a lot of history and I’ve never seen him as good as what he’s proved today.

“He’s done really well in the past few weeks but that tournament, he boxed out his skin.

‘He’s just a Dundee boy’

“He’s just a Dundee boy and he’s a boxer – it’s a sport where you need a wee bit of attitude but he’s quite a humble kid, he appreciates the support and what it’s done for him.

“It’s emotional for all of us supporting him and it’s just a surreal feeling for all the family.”

The former St John’s High School pupil is only the second Dundonian to win Commonwealth boxing gold, following in the footsteps of the great Dick McTaggart who was lightweight king in Cardiff in 1958.

Sam’s coach from Lochee amateur boxer club, Jerry Howett, who has been training him since he was ten-years-old, said he was immensely proud.

Jerry said: “I’m feeling brilliant, it’s some achievement.

“It was great seeing him up on the podium.

“It makes me feel really proud, especially with all his clubs fights with us where he won the Scottish championships but he’s now moved on obviously to full time with the Scotland team.

“It’s great to see him coming from our club as well, I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people.

Jerry said he now has high hopes Sam will qualify to complete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He said: “He’s got a great chance in the Paris Olympics now, if he keeps it going.

“He’s just getting better and better so I think he’s got a real chance of getting in.

“I’m just so proud of him, he deserves it.”