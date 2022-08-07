Sam Hickey: Dundee star’s dad ‘emotional’ after son wins boxing gold at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Hickey: Dundee star’s dad ‘emotional’ after son wins boxing gold at Commonwealth Games

By Amie Flett
August 7 2022, 4.53pm Updated: August 8 2022, 8.16am
Sam Hickey winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Sam with his dad, Darren Hickey (bottom left).
Sam Hickey’s dad has described the ’emotional’ moment he watched his son win gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old from Dundee brought it home for Scotland during his battle in the ring with Australia’s Callum Peters in the middleweight final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Lochee fighter, Sam, won by a split decision in the third round after an incredible seven days competing in the international sporting event.

Proud dad Darren said: “It’s a bit of a surreal day – a few days actually.

“It a fantastic and amazing achievement.

“The support he’s had from back home has been fantastic.”

‘Sam is buzzing’

Darren had the chance to catch up with Sam before he headed to watch the final fight of the day.

He said: “Sam’s ‘buzzing’ – which is the word he keeps using.

“He knew he had to dig deep to win that final.

“You’re opponent is going to give you everything he has and that Australian kid done that, he’s 19-years-old – a phenomenal fighter.

“I was pretty confident in Sam because the confidence has been sky high.

“I thought the judges were a wee bit harsh on Sam, I thought he’d won the first round comfortably and the second round so it made it tight.

“He had to make sure that he wasn’t going to lose that third round so he kind of got dragged into a bit of a battle but he came out victorious.

“At the end of the day, you can have a great fight and get beat and you can have a bad fight and win – that was a great fight and he won it.”

Darren described the stadium during the fight as “one of the best atmospheres” he’d ever been in.

“Apparently I was entertaining people because my emotions get the better of me sometimes,” Darren said.

“It’s my son and I’ve had him at the boxing since he was nine years old.

“We have a lot of history and I’ve never seen him as good as what he’s proved today.

“He’s done really well in the past few weeks but that tournament, he boxed out his skin.

‘He’s just a Dundee boy’

“He’s just a Dundee boy and he’s a boxer – it’s a sport where you need a wee bit of attitude but he’s quite a humble kid, he appreciates the support and what it’s done for him.

“It’s emotional for all of us supporting him and it’s just a surreal feeling for all the family.”

The former St John’s High School pupil is only the second Dundonian to win Commonwealth boxing gold, following in the footsteps of the great Dick McTaggart who was lightweight king in Cardiff in 1958.

Sam’s coach from Lochee amateur boxer club, Jerry Howett, who has been training him since he was ten-years-old, said he was immensely proud.

Jerry said: “I’m feeling brilliant, it’s some achievement.

“It was great seeing him up on the podium.

“It makes me feel really proud, especially with all his clubs fights with us where he won the Scottish championships but he’s now moved on obviously to full time with the Scotland team.

“It’s great to see him coming from our club as well, I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people.

Jerry said he now has high hopes Sam will qualify to complete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He said: “He’s got a great chance in the Paris Olympics now, if he keeps it going.

“He’s just getting better and better so I think he’s got a real chance of getting in.

“I’m just so proud of him, he deserves it.”

