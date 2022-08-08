£1.8m upgrade to Broughty Ferry Esplanade begins as road is shut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of Broughty Ferry Esplanade has been shut to vehicles as construction work begins on a major upgrade costing £1.8 million.

The work will see Dundee’s first fully segregated cycle path built, as well as a new walkway created, taking around seven months to complete.

The first phase means the road has been shut from the west entrance to Broughty Ferry Nature Reserve towards Bridge Street.

It is part of the £9m Broughty Ferry Active Travel scheme which aims to create infrastructure encouraging walking and cycling all the way from Broughty Ferry to Monifieth.

Other elements to be added afterwards are a larger bridge over the Dighty Burn and a link between Broughty Ferry’s Windmill Gardens and Castle Green.

The main beach will also be made more wheelchair friendly with a large ramp installed while wide steps will also be created at the beachfront at the car park.

City development committee convener Mark Flynn was on site on Monday to see Tayside Contracts staff setting up.

The councillor said the scheme is hugely important to encourage people to walk and cycle more.

He said: “Active and sustainable transport projects are vital if we’re going to meet climate challenges and improve our public health.

“I think that’s the important part of this; we’re trying to create safe routes for people young and old.

“And that’s not just in the Broughty Ferry area, we’re working on a sustainable transport delivery plan which will be aimed at the whole city.”

Large investment in active travel

A widening of the path near Broughty Castle has already been completed while a flood protection upgrade featuring a new improved walkway from there to Grassy Beach has also been created.

Work has also been completed on North Balmossie Street to support active travel for residents to the north east of Broughty Ferry, Barnhill, Panmurefield and the north end of Monifieth.

The plans hit the buffers last year when local residents complained to the Scottish Government over the stopping up of Mill Street.

But their concerns were dismissed and the one way route will be closed permanently and turned into a pedestrian and bicycle-only throughway.

Mr Flynn said: “We’re doing this in stages to help alleviate any issues that might come up.

“People can see the high quality of the recently completed works at Douglas Terrace, Fisher Street, and the castle area.

“Coming along here, if we keep that high quality level, I hope local residents will be happy with what we’re doing.”

Spring 2023 opening

Access to homes and restaurant the Urban Beach will be maintained with the upgrade being completed in stages.

Access is still available to most of the Esplanade but further stages will see stretches closer to the main beach car park shut off.

It’s hoped the new revamped route will be open in March next year.

Funding comes from Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone programme.