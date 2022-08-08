How stone from former Dundee jute mill will benefit future generations of students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How stone from former Dundee jute mill will benefit future generations of students

By Neil Henderson
August 8 2022, 3.09pm Updated: August 8 2022, 4.04pm
Wallace Craigie Works during its demolition.
Reclaimed stone from a Dundee jute mill is to be put to use helping future generations of students in the city.

Material from the former Wallace Craigie Works – which was demolished in 2018 – will be used in a Dundee University initiative to help students find their way around campus.

The mill was built in 1836 and was instrumental in Dundee’s success in the jute industry, helping the city earn its Juteopolis title.

A worker at Wallace Craigie Works during its heyday.
The mill was run for more than a century by family firm William Halley and Sons Ltd, and with the company name plastered in gold-coloured lettering on the building, the site became known locally as Halley’s Mill.

The firm finally closed in 2004 and the mill fell into a state of disrepair.

After several aborted plans to convert the Category B-listed building into flats, it was suddenly demolished in 2018.

Paying homage to Wallace Craigie Works

Fresh plans for housing on the site were lodged earlier this year.

Meantime, Dundee University plans to pay homage to the mill by incorporating stone from the site on its campus.

Rose Jenkins, director of estates and campus services at Dundee University, said: “We are in the process of creating a contemporary wayfinding signage system and want it to respond to the history, character and culture of the city.

The mill was demolished in 2018.

“Wallace Craigie Works is the first local heritage site chosen to be honoured in this project.

“The mill was an iconic piece of Dundee’s jute legacy, and by using stone from the building, we will give tribute to its past while creating an expression for the new.

“We want our new design to speak for Dundee.

“The new sign structures will allow for storytelling through recycling and the preservation of local heritage, providing a modern connection with the past.

Dundee University.

“Many Dundonians will know of Wallace Craigie Works, its history and Dundee’s jute legacy, but few of our students will.

“This historic site will now live on, and younger generations from across the world will be informed of its historic importance.”

The university plans to do the same for other sites and has encouraged anyone with suggestions to get in touch.

