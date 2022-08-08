How stone from former Dundee jute mill will benefit future generations of students

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reclaimed stone from a Dundee jute mill is to be put to use helping future generations of students in the city.

Material from the former Wallace Craigie Works – which was demolished in 2018 – will be used in a Dundee University initiative to help students find their way around campus.

The mill was built in 1836 and was instrumental in Dundee’s success in the jute industry, helping the city earn its Juteopolis title.

The mill was run for more than a century by family firm William Halley and Sons Ltd, and with the company name plastered in gold-coloured lettering on the building, the site became known locally as Halley’s Mill.

The firm finally closed in 2004 and the mill fell into a state of disrepair.

After several aborted plans to convert the Category B-listed building into flats, it was suddenly demolished in 2018.

Paying homage to Wallace Craigie Works

Fresh plans for housing on the site were lodged earlier this year.

Meantime, Dundee University plans to pay homage to the mill by incorporating stone from the site on its campus.

Rose Jenkins, director of estates and campus services at Dundee University, said: “We are in the process of creating a contemporary wayfinding signage system and want it to respond to the history, character and culture of the city.

“Wallace Craigie Works is the first local heritage site chosen to be honoured in this project.

“The mill was an iconic piece of Dundee’s jute legacy, and by using stone from the building, we will give tribute to its past while creating an expression for the new.

“We want our new design to speak for Dundee.

“The new sign structures will allow for storytelling through recycling and the preservation of local heritage, providing a modern connection with the past.

“Many Dundonians will know of Wallace Craigie Works, its history and Dundee’s jute legacy, but few of our students will.

“This historic site will now live on, and younger generations from across the world will be informed of its historic importance.”

The university plans to do the same for other sites and has encouraged anyone with suggestions to get in touch.