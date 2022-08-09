Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh will not be released after parole hearing By Lindsey Hamilton August 9 2022, 2.01pm Updated: August 9 2022, 4.36pm 1 Robbie McIntosh appearing for sentencing following his attack on Linda McDonald. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh set for Monday parole hearing – as Templeton Woods attack survivor fears ‘he will finish her off’ Dundee gran Linda McDonald ‘forgives’ Robbie McIntosh on fifth anniversary of murderer’s Templeton Woods attack MoJ ‘deeply sorry’ after murderer’s parole dates given to paper before family ‘No body’ killer Russell Causley could have first public parole hearing