Celebrations in the works to honour Dundee Commonwealth Games heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Celebrations in the works to honour Dundee Commonwealth Games heroes

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 9 2022, 4.11pm Updated: August 9 2022, 6.59pm
Dundee City Council has confirmed it is planning to honour the city's Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan (left) and Sam Hickey.
Dundee City Council has confirmed it is planning to honour the city's Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan (left) and Sam Hickey.

Dundee’s Commonwealth Games medal winners could be welcomed home with an open-top bus parade.

Runner Eilish McColgan and boxer Sam Hickey picked up medals in Birmingham, alongside Laura Muir, who is from Milnathort but trains with Hawkhill Harriers in Dundee.

The Games ended on Monday and Dundee City Council has promised to mark the “very special occasion”.

When Eilish’s mum Liz Lynch at the time won two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 1986 she was paraded down Reform Street in an open top bus.

Dundee Commonwealth medal winners

Former Dundee High School pupil and Hawkhill Harrier Eilish McColgan won gold in the 10,000-metre race, before going on to take silver in the 5,000m.

Eilish McColgan crosses the line.
Eilish McColgan crosses the finish line.

Lochee fighter Sam Hickey won boxing gold at the games.

The 22-year-old former St John’s High School pupil overcame Australia’s Callum Peters in the middleweight final.

The three-round fight saw Hickey winning a split decision.

Sam Hickey winning gold.

Laura Muir won two medals – gold in the 1,500 metres finals and bronze in the 800m metres.

‘Committed to marking special occasion’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to marking this very special occasion.

“We are currently in the process of speaking to the relevant people about arranging an opportunity to recognise our local sportspersons’ recent achievements at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

The open-top bus parade through Dundee in 1986. Front to back: Liz Lynch, swimmer Ruth Gilfillan, boxer George Ferrier and boxing coach Dick McTaggart.
The open-top bus parade through Dundee in 1986. Front to back: Liz Lynch, swimmer Ruth Gilfillan, boxer George Ferrier and boxing coach Dick McTaggart.

Bosses at publish transport operator Xplore Dundee say they are working with the council and other bodies on the celebrations.

Commercial manager Marc Winsland said: “We would be delighted to celebrate the success of our homegrown athletes with an open-top homecoming parade.

“Eilish and Sam’s achievements are something the whole city can be proud of, which is why we are actively working with the Lord Provost’s office, Dundee City Council and some local sporting associations to try to make this happen.”

Bill Campbell, Lord Provost of Dundee, congratulated the city’s athletes.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to the local athletes who competed at the Commonwealth Games, as well as to their sporting clubs and coaches, who do a great job of supporting them.

“Congratulations to those who won medals, and to those who took part and performed so well.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

“All of the athletes have been fantastic role models for our city’s young people.

“Our local athletes have represented the area, and the country, magnificently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]