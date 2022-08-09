Celebrations in the works to honour Dundee Commonwealth Games heroes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Commonwealth Games medal winners could be welcomed home with an open-top bus parade.

Runner Eilish McColgan and boxer Sam Hickey picked up medals in Birmingham, alongside Laura Muir, who is from Milnathort but trains with Hawkhill Harriers in Dundee.

The Games ended on Monday and Dundee City Council has promised to mark the “very special occasion”.

When Eilish’s mum Liz Lynch at the time won two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 1986 she was paraded down Reform Street in an open top bus.

Dundee Commonwealth medal winners

Former Dundee High School pupil and Hawkhill Harrier Eilish McColgan won gold in the 10,000-metre race, before going on to take silver in the 5,000m.

Lochee fighter Sam Hickey won boxing gold at the games.

The 22-year-old former St John’s High School pupil overcame Australia’s Callum Peters in the middleweight final.

The three-round fight saw Hickey winning a split decision.

Laura Muir won two medals – gold in the 1,500 metres finals and bronze in the 800m metres.

‘Committed to marking special occasion’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are committed to marking this very special occasion.

“We are currently in the process of speaking to the relevant people about arranging an opportunity to recognise our local sportspersons’ recent achievements at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Bosses at publish transport operator Xplore Dundee say they are working with the council and other bodies on the celebrations.

Commercial manager Marc Winsland said: “We would be delighted to celebrate the success of our homegrown athletes with an open-top homecoming parade.

“Eilish and Sam’s achievements are something the whole city can be proud of, which is why we are actively working with the Lord Provost’s office, Dundee City Council and some local sporting associations to try to make this happen.”

Bill Campbell, Lord Provost of Dundee, congratulated the city’s athletes.

He said: “I want to pay tribute to the local athletes who competed at the Commonwealth Games, as well as to their sporting clubs and coaches, who do a great job of supporting them.

“Congratulations to those who won medals, and to those who took part and performed so well.

“All of the athletes have been fantastic role models for our city’s young people.

“Our local athletes have represented the area, and the country, magnificently.”