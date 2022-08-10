Plan for bed stores to bunk up in Dundee retail unit halted by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plan for bed stores to bunk up in Dundee retail unit halted by council

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 10 2022, 1.24pm Updated: August 10 2022, 2.00pm
The empty retail lot at Kingsway West Retail Park
The empty retail lot at Kingsway West Retail Park that developers want to divide into two commercial units.

City councillors are to rule on whether an empty unit at Dundee’s Kingsway West Retail Park can be shared by two bedroom furniture stores.

Chain stores Archers Sleep Centre and Bensons for Beds are “signed-up” to occupy two units in the former Furniture Mountain, according to the park’s owners Kingsway West SARL.

The firm says the agreement can only go ahead if the large unit can be sub-divided and has asked the council for permission to do so.

But planning officers state the plan would be against a policy in the council’s local development plan to keep shoppers within Dundee city centre and district centres.

Archers Sleepcentre.
Archers Sleepcentre.

In planning committee papers to be debated on Monday, the council maintains that supporting high street shopping is the top priority.

It states: “Creating small units within a retail park environment could draw high street retailers and other businesses away from the city centre and district centres with damaging effects on their footfall, vitality and viability.

“The aim of these controls is to avoid a potentially damaging diversion of expenditure away from these centres and to ensure that they continue to provide a valuable and accessible service for shoppers.”

‘Bulky goods’ retailers fit local planning

The applicant however says the type of retailers to move in would not be based in town centres due to the bulky goods they sell.

It said: “These are bulky goods operators entirely consistent with the current retail policy for Kingsway West…these retailers only locate on bulky goods retail parks.

Bensons for Beds
Entrance to a branch of Bensons for Beds, one of the retailers signed up to occupy the empty unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

“They are not retailers which locate within conventional town centres and there is therefore no adverse impact on the town centre.

“This concept…is recognised in the Local Development Plan where it states commercial centres have become an important focus for shopping and provide a distinction from town centres due to their range of uses and physical structures”.

Current lack of market interest

The unit was vacated by Furniture Mountain in 2016, when that retailer ceased to trade, and a charity has occupied the unit since 2019.

Kingsway West SARL says it has been marketed during the subsequent six years for a commercial tenant, without success.

It states that there is a complete lack of market interest in the unit as it stands (in its current size) and claim there is a need to ensure that the unit does not remain “commercially unviable”.

Dundee City Council’s Local Development Plan was published in 2019 and sets out what land is allotted and for what purposes up to 2029.

[[title]]

[[text]]

