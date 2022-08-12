Cannabis cultivation found in former Dundee pub building By James Simpson August 12 2022, 7.22am Updated: August 12 2022, 8.25am The former GJ's Bar and Diner. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Primary school teacher denies murdering man found buried in her back garden Section of A90 between Dundee and Perth reopens after two crashes Young boy injured in collision with car in Dundee Woman, 22, taken to hospital after being rescued from River Tay in Dundee