London man, 24, charged in connection with Dundee drugs discovery

By Neil Henderson
August 13 2022, 1.13pm Updated: August 13 2022, 5.16pm
Hazel Drive, Dundee.
Hazel Drive, Dundee.

A 24-year-old man from London has been charged in connection with the discovery of Class A drugs at a house in Dundee.

Officers acting under warrant, raided the property in Hazel Drive on August 10, police have confirmed.

Following a search of the property, cocaine with an estimated street value of £13,500 was seized.

A quantity of cash and other items relating to the distribution of drugs was also seized.

A 24-year-old male was arrested and charged with drug offences in connection with the seizure.

Constable Ross Hunter from the Operation Argonite Team in Dundee, said: “This operation demonstrates our determination to rid our communities of drugs.

“Through effective intelligence gathering, help and support from the local community, we can cause considerable disruption to the supply of drugs.

“This remains a high priority and we will continue to target anyone involved in criminal activity.”

“Anyone with concerns around criminal activity in their community can contact police via 101.”

