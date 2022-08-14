Extinction Rebellion condemn grouse shooters flying into Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An environmental action group has condemned grouse shooters flying into Dundee.

Extinction Rebellion set up outside Dundee Airport on Friday to protest against people flying into the city to shoot grouse on the local estates.

August 12 marked the beginning of grouse shooting season in the country.

Grouse shooting is a popular activity in estates across Tayside and the group is keen to put a stop to it.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “With the climate emergency wreaking havoc on every continent, and biodiversity in the grip of the sixth mass extinction, there are still a few people who consider it sport to shoot wild birds in numbers far in excess of what they could eat.

Lots of support from passing cars today as we marked the start of the inglorious 12th outside Dundee airport where… Posted by Extinction Rebellion Dundee on Friday, 12 August 2022

“Shooting creatures for fun may seem distasteful to most of us, but it is the wider land management that lies behind it that has caused serious ecosystem damage.

“Red grouse are a native bird, part of the natural ecosystem and therefore subject to the usual population-limiting pressures: predation, food scarcity and competition with other creatures.

“Of course grouse shooting supports a few jobs, but these are mostly seasonal and poorly-paid, with the huge sums paid by rich shooters going into rich owners’ pockets, not to local people.

“Scotland’s wild lands could be restored to be so much more: attracting photographers, naturalists, families and local residents wanting to experience nature.

“At the moment, our hills are impoverished, barren and virtually devoid of life.”

Who is Extinction Rebellion?

The group formed in 2018 and is devoted to climate action.

It all started when a few founding members assembled on Parliament Square in London to denounce the UK Government.

The group was shocked to find over 1,500 people joined the protest.

Since then the group has expanded and continued to grow.

Thousands of people from across the country now take part in group meets.