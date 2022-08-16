Appeal to find missing boy, 15, with links to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from the Paisley area who has links to Dundee.

Bryan Mitchell was last seen around 10am on Sunday in the Renfrewshire town.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace him.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Bryan Mitchell is 15 years old and has gone missing from the Paisley area.

“Bryan was last seen around 10am on Sunday August 14 in Paisley.

“Bryan has links to Dundee.

“He is described as 5ft 6in tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing grey joggers, a grey jumper and black Fila trainers.

“Anyone with information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 20220815-0097″.