Appeal to find missing boy, 15, with links to Dundee By Poppy Watson August 16 2022, 11.10am Updated: August 16 2022, 1.04pm Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace missing boy Bryan Mitchell. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Concern is growing for a 15-year-old boy reported missing from the Paisley area who has links to Dundee. Bryan Mitchell was last seen around 10am on Sunday in the Renfrewshire town. Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace him. A statement from Police Scotland said: “Bryan Mitchell is 15 years old and has gone missing from the Paisley area. “Bryan was last seen around 10am on Sunday August 14 in Paisley. “Bryan has links to Dundee. “He is described as 5ft 6in tall with brown hair and was last seen wearing grey joggers, a grey jumper and black Fila trainers. “Anyone with information regarding Bryan’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 20220815-0097″. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dozens of Xplore Dundee buses cancelled in first days of new timetable 0 LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'… Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife 0 The King's Dundee links: Elvis Presley's missing false tooth and Tayside football family ties 0 There's been a movie! When DCI Jim Taggart opened the Dundee Odeon in 1993 0 VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We… 2 New initiative shows Dundee shoppers how to get £36 each month off their groceries 0 ‘F***ing ridiculous’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasts male Tayside period dignity officer appointment 8 VIDEO: Tayside donations for war-torn Ukraine have 'slowed down to a trickle' Jerry Sadowitz's Dundee show to go ahead despite Edinburgh Fringe controversy 8 More from The Courier STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't… 0 Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office 0 JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours… 0 Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at… 0 Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped