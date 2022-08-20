Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An expert predicts more Dundee shops will apply for booze sales licences – after a policy designed to tackle alcohol harm was scrapped.

The council policy meant local stores had to prove stocking alcohol would not harm public health and the vast majority of bids have been rejected in recent years.

But Tayside licensing solicitor Janet Hood says shops will now be looking to stock up and cash in, after a legal challenge by Aldi resulted in a sheriff branding the policy unlawful.

‘More stores will bid to sell alcohol’

Ms Hood told The Courier: “There will definitely be more applications coming in.

“Newer store owners will undoubtedly be looking to licence them and those with very small licensed areas will be looking to expand them.

“For convenience stores in particular, they need to be selling alcohol, otherwise they aren’t particularly convenient.

“People use them to nip in to buy their essentials and maybe grab a bottle of wine too.”

The ruling by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis earlier this year argued that, as retailers cannot undercut Scotland’s minimum pricing unit for alcohol, there is already sufficient provision in the law to stop lower-priced unit sales.

Regardless, Ms Hood does not believe minimum pricing or the council’s policy are effective in reducing alcohol-related illnesses and deaths.

She also says the strict limits placed on the local market needed to be challenged in court.

If you’re an alcoholic, you will find a way to get alcohol, to the detriment of other essentials if needed.” Janet Hood, licensing expert

She said: “I very much doubt this will make any difference to the amount of alcohol sold in the Dundee area.

“If you’re an alcoholic, you will find a way to get alcohol, to the detriment of other essentials if needed.

“That’s how addiction works.”

Ms Hood, one of Scotland’s leading licensing solicitors, added: “I think it was quite important one of the big boys took this to court.

“It needed to be resolved. I can understand completely why the local licensing board introduced the policy – they were following guidance from the Scottish Government and Alcohol Focus Scotland.

“They wanted to deal with something they know is a serious problem.”

Debate over minimum unit pricing

A new study has suggested the Scottish Government’s flagship minimum pricing policy, introduced in 2018, may not be having the desired effect.

The study found it was not associated with reduced consumption in many groups and that the heaviest drinkers in Scotland have actually increased intake over the last four years.

On the other hand, supporters say it is still too early to judge the law’s impact – but have made the point overall sales of alcohol in Scotland have fallen in recent years.

The latest applications will be heard by the council’s licensing board in upcoming meetings this month and in early September.

Aldi on Arbroath Road and two newsagents have already submitted applications to increase alcohol floor sales space, while a number of other shops are understood to be preparing bids for new or expanded licences.

A new Aldi, due to open in 2024 in Broughty Ferry, secured a licence soon after the court ruling, as did the new Home Bargains store at Myrekirk.