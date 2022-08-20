Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling

By Jake Keith
August 20 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 20 2022, 3.01pm
Janet Hood is a Tayside licensing solicitor. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Janet Hood is a Tayside licensing solicitor. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.

An expert predicts more Dundee shops will apply for booze sales licences – after a policy designed to tackle alcohol harm was scrapped.

The council policy meant local stores had to prove stocking alcohol would not harm public health and the vast majority of bids have been rejected in recent years.

But Tayside licensing solicitor Janet Hood says shops will now be looking to stock up and cash in, after a legal challenge by Aldi resulted in a sheriff branding the policy unlawful.

‘More stores will bid to sell alcohol’

Ms Hood told The Courier: “There will definitely be more applications coming in.

“Newer store owners will undoubtedly be looking to licence them and those with very small licensed areas will be looking to expand them.

“For convenience stores in particular, they need to be selling alcohol, otherwise they aren’t particularly convenient.

“People use them to nip in to buy their essentials and maybe grab a bottle of wine too.”

Shops were previously limited over alcohol sales in Dundee.

The ruling by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis earlier this year argued that, as retailers cannot undercut Scotland’s minimum pricing unit for alcohol, there is already sufficient provision in the law to stop lower-priced unit sales.

Regardless, Ms Hood does not believe minimum pricing or the council’s policy are effective in reducing alcohol-related illnesses and deaths.

She also says the strict limits placed on the local market needed to be challenged in court.

If you’re an alcoholic, you will find a way to get alcohol, to the detriment of other essentials if needed.”

Janet Hood, licensing expert

She said: “I very much doubt this will make any difference to the amount of alcohol sold in the Dundee area.

“If you’re an alcoholic, you will find a way to get alcohol, to the detriment of other essentials if needed.

“That’s how addiction works.”

More convenience stores could bid to sell booze.

Ms Hood, one of Scotland’s leading licensing solicitors, added: “I think it was quite important one of the big boys took this to court.

“It needed to be resolved. I can understand completely why the local licensing board introduced the policy – they were following guidance from the Scottish Government and Alcohol Focus Scotland.

“They wanted to deal with something they know is a serious problem.”

Debate over minimum unit pricing

A new study has suggested the Scottish Government’s flagship minimum pricing policy, introduced in 2018, may not be having the desired effect.

The study found it was not associated with reduced consumption in many groups and that the heaviest drinkers in Scotland have actually increased intake over the last four years.

On the other hand, supporters say it is still too early to judge the law’s impact – but have made the point overall sales of alcohol in Scotland have fallen in recent years.

Aldi wants to sell more alcohol at its Arbroath Road store.

The latest applications will be heard by the council’s licensing board in upcoming meetings this month and in early September.

Aldi on Arbroath Road and two newsagents have already submitted applications to increase alcohol floor sales space, while a number of other shops are understood to be preparing bids for new or expanded licences.

A new Aldi, due to open in 2024 in Broughty Ferry, secured a licence soon after the court ruling, as did the new Home Bargains store at Myrekirk.

Explore new Dundee shop openings with our interactive map

