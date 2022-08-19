Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack

August 19 2022, 11.00amUpdated: August 19 2022, 11.03am
A teenager has been seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog in Dundee.
The 15-year-old girl was bitten by an XL Bully in a house in the Ardler area of the city.
A woman has been arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the attack and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a XL Bully type dog at an address in Rosemount Road, Dundee, on Monday June 13.