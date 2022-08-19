Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog in Dundee.

The 15-year-old girl was bitten by an XL Bully in a house in the Ardler area of the city.

A woman has been arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the attack and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a XL Bully type dog at an address in Rosemount Road, Dundee, on Monday June 13.

“The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The 34-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The XL Bully is a type of American Bully, recognised as an official breed in 2004 by the UK Bully Kennel Club.

They are legal to own in the UK.