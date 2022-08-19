Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Woman charged after girl, 15, seriously injured in Dundee dog attack

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 19 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 19 2022, 11.03am
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.
An XL Bully, similar to the one in the attack, and Rosemount Road. Image for illustrative purposes only.

A teenager has been seriously injured after she was attacked by a dog in Dundee.

The 15-year-old girl was bitten by an XL Bully in a house in the Ardler area of the city.

A woman has been arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the attack and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Girl, 15, left with ‘serious injuries’ after Dundee dog attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after a 15-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by a XL Bully type dog at an address in Rosemount Road, Dundee, on Monday June 13.

“The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The 34-year-old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in the dog attack on Rosemount Road, Dundee.

The XL Bully is a type of American Bully, recognised as an official breed in 2004 by the UK Bully Kennel Club.

They are legal to own in the UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Blazin' Fiddles
Blazin' Fiddles turn up the heat with Dundee gig
Pervert Galbraith hid his face as he left court.
Dundee paedophile snared by vigilantes is handed maximum supervision order
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Outcry over Tayside's new period poverty officer and this week's other big stories…
Masoud Hayatdavoodi
Dundee University professor's dog saved from death row after biting cyclist in Alyth
Post Thumbnail
In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble
0
Phil Welsh holding picture of son Lee, who died in 2017.
Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis…
1
John Alexander.
'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period…
4
Outside The Selkie.
Dundee's The Selkie has community at its heart as owner on quest to help…
0
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Derek is taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Picture shows; Derek Young with daughter Sarah and granddaughter Arwyn. . N/Q. Supplied by Derek Young Date; Unknown
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad's Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for…
0

More from The Courier

Images of new Site 6 office block development at Dundee Waterfront. Photo: Cooper Cromar Architects
COURIER OPINION: Councillors must ensure waterfront office plans will benefit Dundee
0
Angus Council leader Beth Whiteside declined to comment on Jason Grant's appointment to the period poverty role.
Angus Council figureheads silent on period poverty officer row
0
Stuart Beedie (far left) watches on after Graeme Souness has left George McCluskey lying on the ground in agony.
Graeme Souness came out to face Hibs with Rangers 'shorts up to his neck,…
0
Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead are the current mixed doubles World champions.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No retirement regrets but British Curling mixed doubles decision was a kick…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer demanding improvement 'in all areas' for table-toppers ahead of Morton…
0
Blazin' Fiddles
Blazin' Fiddles turn up the heat with Dundee gig