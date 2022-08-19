The Great British Sewing Bee winner Serena Baker to visit Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans of hit BBC show The Great British Sewing Bee will get the chance to meet its youngest winner next week.

Serena Baker, who is also the programme’s first Scottish winner, is to appear in a special event hosted by Sew Confident in Broughty Ferry on Monday.

The studio is having a sew-along event where people can make their own skirt.

Those taking part will also get the chance to meet Serena, who was crowned champion in 2021.

Sandra Cassidy, Sew Confident Dundee owner, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Serena to our workshop and to be able to tap into her superb knowledge.

“No matter the skill level of any sewer, from complete beginner to professional, it’s an opportunity to spend time talking and learning about something creative that allows us to be social and de-stress – something that’s at the heart of Sew Confident.”

The BBC first aired the reality show back in 2013 where sewing enthusiasts compete against each other to show off their skills.

Comedian Sara Pascoe was announced as the new host of the show last September, replacing fellow comedian Joe Lycett.

Serena thrilled the programme’s judges with her attention to detail and wowed viewers with her distinctive ‘refashioning projects’.

Serena Baker, who won last year's #SewingBee has been busy studying medicine and writing a book! 🤩 Here's what 'Serena Sews' is all about 🪡 Stream #TheOneShow on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/s3Qf2ae4bM pic.twitter.com/pOif7sANcZ — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 29, 2022

Following her success on the show, Serena has now produced a book that takes readers on a journey to reinvent their wardrobes, which she will also be promoting on her Dundee visit.

The sew along at the Brook Street studio runs from 6.30-8.30pm on Monday and costs £55, which includes a meet-and-greet with Serena and an option to add a signed copy of her book, with tickets available online.