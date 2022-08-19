Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council leaders have agreed to make an improved pay offer that could prevent strike action among staff in areas including Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

Refuse workers in all three areas are set to begin strikes next week with local authorities warning of significant disruption.

The action, which is also taking place in other areas across Scotland, has been organised by trade unions Unite and GMB after previous offers fell short of expectations.

But the latest virtual special meeting of Cosla, which took place on Friday, saw Scotland’s council leaders agree to table a 5% increase.

The unions will now weigh up the offer before making a decision on whether the strikes will be called off.

When are local staff striking?

Strike action is due to take place as follows:

The offer comes after inflation reached 11.8% in June, leaving many employees urgently seeking pay rises.

Dundee leader pleased with agreement

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander said the offer shows how serious councils view the cost of living crisis.

He said: “I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed and a sensible and immediate offer of 5% will be tabled with trade unions. I recognise the huge pressures on council workers and I’m keen to progress negotiations and avoid damaging strikes, which impact on striking staff as well as our communities.

“I hope this enhanced offer, from 2% originally to 5%, shows the seriousness with which some leaders are taking this matter. It’s no secret that I was incredibly frustrated with last week’s position and wanted to see an enhanced offer come forward.”

The pay increase offer, a motion tabled by the SNP group on Cosla, will be funded jointly by local authorities and the Scottish Government.

Mr Alexander said the increase represents around £13 million for Dundee City Council, something he claims is “significant movement” in the current financial climate.

He added: “Strike action is in no ones interest and I know and respect that trade unions see this as a last resort. Rubbish piling up, communities and citizens being directly affected and pay packets being hit are the realities of such action and it’s incumbent on all council leaders to stand up and support our staff with a credible offer. I hope this does that.”

Cosla to progress matters

Councillor Katie Hagmann, Cosla resources spokesperson, said: “Following leaders’ special meeting on Friday they have mandated me to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the overall value to 5% and in addition raises the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50.

“In doing so, leaders have reaffirmed the need for a discussion with Scottish Government on how they can support councils by providing flexibilities and long-term funding support.

“This will limit the risk to public services and the impact on communities.”

Unions react to latest pay offer

Responding to Friday’s latest proposals, GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: “The latest proposals will be considered by our local government committee, but the principle of a flat rate award is a key demand of the trade union pay claim.

“For any offer to be deemed worthy of our members’ full consultation, the biggest cash increases must go to the lowest paid.”

Alison Maclean, Unite industrial officer, said: “It has taken Cosla over five months to make an offer which we can take to our members for consideration.

“While the 5% offer is an improvement, it is important to emphasise that it comes at a time when broader inflation has now hit a 40-year high.

“Unite’s local government committee will urgently consider this latest offer. At this juncture the strikes for next week continue as planned.”