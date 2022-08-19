Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee By Bryan Copland August 19 2022, 6.35pm Updated: August 19 2022, 6.41pm 0 Tesco Riverside in Dundee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Temporary traffic restrictions are being put in place due to a leaking sewer main near a Dundee supermarket. Repairs are being carried out on the main on Riverside Drive, near the Tesco Riverside store. A statement from Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water are aware of a leaking sewer main, near the Tesco supermarket at Riverside Drive, Dundee. “While we investigate the leak, traffic management will be set up at this location on the A85 roadway, Riverside Drive, to allow for the sewer to be inspected safely and carry out a repair. Riverside Drive work may cause delays “The traffic management may result in delays, and we apologise to our road users for any inconvenience caused. “A team will be onsite, working throughout tonight, to carry out any essential emergency repairs. “While we progress the necessary repairs, our teams will be liaison closely with Sepa and environmental health, keeping them informed of any environmental risks. “A further update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Smoke billows from field as crew tackles Dundee blaze 0 Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff 1 Dundee councillor demands action as 'inhumane' UK Government Rwanda policy questioned 0 Dundee Cocktail Week puts city in the mix as October launch date set for… 0 Xplore Dundee reveals key reasons bus drivers are leaving as shortage sees hundreds of… 3 Serial rapist who sought help from Jeremy Kyle faces 'significant' jail time after Dundee… The Great British Sewing Bee winner Serena Baker to visit Broughty Ferry 0 'Offensive' TikTok page showing teacher 'pointing gun' at Dundee school pupils removed 0 Sophy Mitchell: Dundee woman moved to end-of-life care after cancer diagnosis 0 More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Smoke billows from field as crew tackles Dundee blaze 0