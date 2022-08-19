Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temporary traffic restrictions are being put in place due to a leaking sewer main near a Dundee supermarket.

Repairs are being carried out on the main on Riverside Drive, near the Tesco Riverside store.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “Scottish Water are aware of a leaking sewer main, near the Tesco supermarket at Riverside Drive, Dundee.

“While we investigate the leak, traffic management will be set up at this location on the A85 roadway, Riverside Drive, to allow for the sewer to be inspected safely and carry out a repair.

Riverside Drive work may cause delays

“The traffic management may result in delays, and we apologise to our road users for any inconvenience caused.

“A team will be onsite, working throughout tonight, to carry out any essential emergency repairs.

“While we progress the necessary repairs, our teams will be liaison closely with Sepa and environmental health, keeping them informed of any environmental risks.

“A further update will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.”