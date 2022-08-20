Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted at a taxi rank in Dundee.

The incident happened at the Nethergate rank in the city centre shortly before 3am on Monday morning.

The victim was walking near Tesco Express when two men shouted over to him at the Nethergate rank.

As the man approached the pair he was struck on the head by one of the males during the incident.

The assailant – described as 5ft 10ins in height – then entered a taxi with the other man as the victim remained at the scene.

Whilst he suffered no injuries police are now trying to piece together the events which led to the altercation.

Appeal for information

A spokesperson for the Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an assault which allegedly took place at the Nethergate taxi rank in Dundee city centre, at about 2:45am on Monday 15th August.

“The victim was walking along the south side of Nethergate when he became aware of two men standing at the taxi rank shouting over to him.

“When he crossed over to the taxi rank, one of the other two men struck him in the head.

“Fortunately he was not injured, and both the other parties got into a taxi and left the area.

“The person responsible is described as white, about 5ft 10, slim build and with short dark hair.

“A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing but we would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen or heard part of this incident.

“If you have any information you can given us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0390 of 15th August.”