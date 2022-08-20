Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee

By James Simpson
August 20 2022, 1.28pm
Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Google.
Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Google.

A police investigation has been launched after a man was assaulted at a taxi rank in Dundee.

The incident happened at the Nethergate rank in the city centre shortly before 3am on Monday morning.

Nethergate.

The victim was walking near Tesco Express when two men shouted over to him at the Nethergate rank.

As the man approached the pair he was struck on the head by one of the males during the incident.

The assailant – described as 5ft 10ins in height – then entered a taxi with the other man as the victim remained at the scene.

Whilst he suffered no injuries police are now trying to piece together the events which led to the altercation.

Appeal for information

A spokesperson for the Police Scotland said: “We are currently investigating an assault which allegedly took place at the Nethergate taxi rank in Dundee city centre, at about 2:45am on Monday 15th August.

“The victim was walking along the south side of Nethergate when he became aware of two men standing at the taxi rank shouting over to him.

“When he crossed over to the taxi rank, one of the other two men struck him in the head.

“Fortunately he was not injured, and both the other parties got into a taxi and left the area.

“The person responsible is described as white, about 5ft 10, slim build and with short dark hair.

“A number of lines of enquiry are ongoing but we would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen or heard part of this incident.

“If you have any information you can given us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0390 of 15th August.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0
Janet Hood is a Tayside licensing solicitor. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling
1
Finishers of Kiltwalk 2019 arrive in Monifieth and cross the line, happy, waving, and some even dancing their way across. Steve Brown / DCT Media
In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk
0
Alan Cumming as 'Brandon Lee' in My Old School
Brandon Lee: How did school fail to notice 'teenager' was a 30-year-old man who'd…
0
Tesco Riverside in Dundee.
Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee
0
Field on fire in Fintry, Dundee.
Smoke billows from field as crew tackles Dundee blaze
1
The block on Happyhillock Road in Dundee was left blackened by the fire.
Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats
Bin workers in Dundee.
Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff
1
Councillor Nadia El-Nakla wants a second Dundee City Council letter written to the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, condemning the UK government's policy of sending migrants to Rwanda.
Dundee councillor demands action as 'inhumane' UK Government Rwanda policy questioned
0

More from The Courier

Dundee travelled to Greenock Morton aiming to take back top spot.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as the Dee are held…
0
Ross looks on helplessly
Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant…
0
The West Fife derby at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine…
0
Simon Murray opened the scoring for the visitors.
Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first…
0
Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google.
Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block
Police are appealing for witnesses following Friday night's incident.
Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism
0