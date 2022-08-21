Fundraisers hail ‘awesome’ Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fundraisers hail ‘awesome’ Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity

By Laura Devlin
August 21 2022, 6.40pm Updated: August 21 2022, 6.44pm
More than 2,000 fundraisers laced up their walking boots today for an extra special Dundee Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
More than 2,000 fundraisers laced up their walking boots today for an extra special Dundee Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

More than 2,000 fundraisers laced up their walking boots today for an extra special Dundee Kiltwalk.

With the past two Dundee Kiltwalk events held virtually due to the pandemic, Sunday’s event marked the first time since 2019 the fundraiser has been held in-person.

Over 800 walkers took on the 26 mile ‘Mighty Stride’ to the Blue Seaway Park in Monifieth, kicking off at a sunny – but rather windy – West Sands beach in St Andrews.

Others joined at Tayport Common for the 11 mile ‘Big Stroll’, while those walking the three mile ‘Wee Wander’ started from Castle Green, Broughty Ferry.

More than half a million pounds has already been raised and with the fundraising deadline not until August 31, the total is expected to rise.

Three-hundred charities are set to benefit from the money raised, many of which are based in Dundee and the surrounding areas.

Meet some of the walkers taking part

Among the thousands taking part in the Dundee Kiltwalk was 81-year-old Moira Clark from Dundee.

Walking the three mile “Wee Wander” from Castle Green in Broughty Ferry, Moira was helping raise funds for Hounds for Heroes – a charity that helps train and provide service dogs to wounded British Armed Forces and emergency services personnel.

Moira said: “It’s was beautiful, very scenic. (I want to say) thank you very much to everyone who has helped.”

From left to right: Alyson Leslie, Jane Clark, Moira Clark & Andy Clark with Bertie and Rusty .

Walking alongside Moria was Alyson Leslie, who added: “We think it’s a wonderful wee charity and we did the Kiltwalk for them in 2018. It’s a little charity but it does amazing work.

“When Moira had her 80th birthday last year she said that one of the things she wanted to do was the Kiltwalk again!”

“I’ll definitely be doing it next year!”

Angus Barrable, who is originally from South Africa but now lives in Tayport, was taking part in his first ever Kiltwalk – and only decided to sign up a few days ago.

Angus, 45, said: “I did the 11 miles and it was awesome. The people were very friendly and it was good a vibe. I’ll definitely be doing it next year!”

Angus Barrable holding up his Kiltwalk medal.

“(The charity I was doing it for) is Blood Cancer UK in memory of my late gran. So far I have raised £135 and that’s just in four days.”

“The 11 miles was enough for me”

Alex Henderson, manager of Broughty Ferry based charity The Brae, was among a group of 12 who were taking part to raise vital funds for the organisation.

She said: “The Kiltwalk was great and the weather has been fantastic – it wasn’t too windy going over the bridge either.

“The 11 miles was enough for me I think but we have two people coming over on the big walk and few people who did the smaller one.

“We are raising money for The Brae which provides horse therapy for children and adults with disabilities.”

Alex Henderson (left) and Alison Doyle after completing the Kiltwalk.

Alison Doyle, chairperson of The Brae, added: “We get no statuary funding at all so we have to raise over £150,000 every year to run the centre.

“The pandemic was awful because we couldn’t open at all and obviously there was no fundraising going on at that time either so that was hard.

“The Kiltwalk is always a great day and today has been so nice.”

“The last mile took about an hour!”

Friends Jack Smith, 49, and Jim Donaldson, 31, took on the the 11 mile “Big Stroll” to raise money for Back Onside, a UK mental health charity.

Jack said: “The weather held off and it was great to have the wind behind us all the way back from Dundee.”

Friends Jim Donaldson (left) and Jack Smith .

“The pit stops were great to get all the food and people were cheering us all the way. It went as I expected it to but the last mile took about an hour – I was convinced people were telling us porky-pies!

“My feet are quite sore but I’m still in one piece!”

Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: All you need to know

