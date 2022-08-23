Dundee City Council to buy up more homes for social housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee City Council to buy up more homes for social housing

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
August 23 2022, 4.04pm Updated: August 24 2022, 9.24am
Dundee City Council will begin buying property on the open market in an effort to meet the city's need of more social rented homes. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Dundee City Council will begin buying property on the open market in an effort to meet the city's need of more social rented homes. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Dundee City Council is to begin buying more homes on the open market to try and provide additional social housing.

On Monday, the neighbourhood services committee agreed to buy up homes that are of sizes and types currently lacking from the rental market.

Funding of up to £40,000 is available for each purchase and a best-value assessment will be taken on every property, including repair, improvement and legal costs.

Council may buy back former council homes

This approach is already used by other local authorities across Scotland, including Angus and West Lothian councils.

Some of the homes may be former council houses purchased through Right to Buy, while others may be purchases of new build properties from developers.

Former council homes in the Logie housing scheme in Dundee’s West End.

They must be for sale with vacant possession meaning there should be no sitting tenant.

The council has stressed it would not purchase a home where doing so would make the current occupier(s) homeless.

Council promises it won’t pay ‘over the odds’

Speaking at the committee, Liberal Democrat West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson asked: “I’ve no problem with the principle of this…(but) quite clearly, there becomes a tipping point in value for money between acquisition and new build.

“Is there an upper limit in which officers are likely to recommend going ahead with a purchase and given that, quite clearly, we want to ensure value for money for the local authority?,” he asked.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson.

Executive director of the council’s neighbourhood services, Elaine Zwirlein replied: “It’s difficult to put an upper limit because it really depends on the nature and type and size of the property and the location that we’re talking about.

“I’d like to assure you, that along with colleagues in city development, we would be very clear that we weren’t paying over the odds for any particular property or indeed fuelling a bidding war.”

The council’s open market acquisition strategy means it currently only buys homes on the open market if they could be suitable or adaptable for those with disabilities but the move will see this widened out to any homes.

These would then be offered up for social rent to tackle the lack of affordable housing.

Concerns over price inflation of homes

East End Labour Councillor Dorothy McHugh pointed to the problems of the rapidly changing market.

She said: “There are difficult times ahead. Citigroup forecast (on Monday) that inflation will reach 18.6% in January.

East End Labour councillor, Dorothy McHugh,

“House price inflation in Scotland for the year to March 2021 reached 11.7%. Has any account of inflation levels been factored into the strategy?”

Ms Zwirlein responded: “This report is basically just extending the scope that officers already have to exercise their discretion and they’re acutely aware of many of these factors.”

The open market acquisition strategy is additional to the council’s new build housing programme and a strategic housing investment plan for the local social housing sector

Strathmartine SNP councillor and leader of the council John Alexander said: “We all want to see more housing.

“What we’re doing is a minor tweak. I don’t anticipate that we’ll have hundreds of homes purchased, (but) I can’t see a downside.”

Money for the house purchases will be funded from the council’s housing revenue account through Scottish Government funding of £89.11 million.

