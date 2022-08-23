Watchdog finds Dundee care home ‘failed to value residents’ dignity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Watchdog finds Dundee care home ‘failed to value residents’ dignity’

By Poppy Watson
August 23 2022, 3.05pm Updated: August 23 2022, 3.22pm
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Pitkerro Care Centre.

A Dundee care home has been slammed by inspectors for failing to respect people’s dignity – with residents allowed to walk around in food-stained clothing.

Pitkerro Care Centre has been branded “weak” – the second-lowest rating – across five areas in a report by the Care Inspectorate.

The 70-bed home, run by Hudson Healthcare, was criticised for its wellbeing, leadership, staff, setting and care and support planning.

Inspectors paid two visits to the centre – which provides both residential and nursing care for older people – in July.

People’s dignity not respected

The watchdog found that “people’s dignity was not respected”, with a “lack of attention to people’s appearance” that saw one resident walk around in a food-stained jumper for 15 minutes before staff assisted them to change their top.

Others wore food-stained shoes, while concerns were raised that wheelchairs and equipment to protect people were not clean.

The report said a carer used a tablecloth they had just removed from a table to wipe a resident’s mouth after their meal.

It was also found that residents’ choices were not respected, with staff putting bibs on them at mealtimes before asking if they wanted one.

The home has been criticised in several areas.

In some cases, people’s bedroom doors were locked when they were not in their rooms, preventing independent access.

Meanwhile two people had their chairs tilted back without them being asked or informed beforehand.

The Care Inspectorate says this showed that people were not involved in their day-to-day support.

Residents at risk of infection

Although people living in the home and their relatives were “mostly happy with the care provided”, the watchdog says the levels of cleanliness were “not adequate” and attention is required to help “minimise the potential spread of infection”.

The inspectors found a grubby toilet seat and two mattresses, “very rusty” bathroom equipment that needed replaced, and several waste bins without liners.

In one dining room the sink was “very dirty” and walls were “unclean and heavily stained”.

Other issues included:

  • Clean personal protective equipment (PPE) being stored on the floor in an en suite, meaning there was “an increased risk of contamination”.
  • Out of date food was found in one cupboard, “compromising people’s health and safety”.
  • Daily tasks being prioritised over supporting people’s emotional and social support needs.
  • “Significant weaknesses” in leadership.

However, inspectors noted a newly appointed manager had “quickly identified areas to improve and had started to action these”.

Improvements to be made

The home has been told to implement a series of improvements over the course of September and October.

A spokesperson from Pitkerro Care Centre said: “The wellbeing and safety of our residents and staff are of upmost importance to us.

“New management introduced at the home shortly before the inspection had already identified the areas for improvement stated in the report.

“The team had begun rapidly actioning improvements before its publication. We continue to act swiftly to ensure all processes have been put in place to address the matters raised in the report.

“We look forward to showing the progress we are making at our next inspection.”

It comes after a carer at the home was handed a warning by a regulator for locking dementia patients in their rooms.

