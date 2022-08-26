Raging Dundee woman ripped out clump of hair during frenzied assault By Paul Malik August 26 2022, 12.00pm Updated: August 26 2022, 3.19pm Maxine Munro appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Restaurant review: Head to The Selkie in Dundee for Tapas Tuesday where you'll find… Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle 7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike Dundee's Riverside Drive reopens after week-long sewer repairs Councillor's anger at 'complacent' response after Dundee declares cost of living emergency Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and… Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to… Police hunt man after driver 'spat at' during Dundee taxi rank attack Children of Dundee Mormon Bishop claim 'malicious' abuse allegations gave mum a stroke More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants