How public can help shape Dundee Covid memorial

Members of the public are being urged to help shape a memorial to the Covid-19 pandemic in Dundee.

The Remembering Together project involves people submitting a photo that encapsulates their experiences of lockdown.

Organisers say this could be an image that reminds them of something from the pandemic – or the people, places or activities that were important during that time.

The location of the memorial, and the form it will take, have yet to be confirmed – with suggestions so far including a community garden, public or digital artwork, theatre production or music and performance event.

£4.6m Covid memorial initiative across Scotland

The Dundee memorial is part of a £4.6 million Scottish Government-funded initiative across all 32 local authorities.

Ana Guerro, from design studio Around Zero, is leading the Dundee project along with Vinishree Verma.

Ana said: “The pandemic has impacted the people of Dundee beyond health and has stirred all aspects of individual lives, communities, and the built and natural environment.

“We will encourage participants to collectively reflect on these past two years through the co-design process.

“This is a creative way of echoing the lived experiences of the people of Dundee, their turmoil and resilience, and together build something that heals and revives their spirit.”

Phase one is now under way, with the pair looking for images to be submitted by locals.

The second phase, scheduled to start before the end of the year, will last about nine months and end with the completion of the memorial.

Councillor John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, says it is “fitting” that Dundonians help shape the project.

He said: “The council and its partners are working hard to help the city and its people recover from the challenges of Covid and move on to a better future for everyone.

“I will be pleased to see progress on this important initiative over time.”

