Plans to bring in new charges of up to £500 for Dundee’s pavement cafés

Dundee’s pubs, cafes and restaurants may have to pay new fees to rent pavement space for outside seating under plans drawn up by the council.

The plan, to be discussed at the council’s city development committee, will charge unlicensed venues £200 for an annual permit and £500 to those selling alcohol.

The council says permits would ensure safety and hygiene standards are met and the fees would cover administrative and legal costs along with the rent for pavement space.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing numbers of hospitality businesses are making use of adjacent pavement areas to serve customers.

Whether selling alcohol or not, all premises would pay an extra £25 for each additional chair, if more than 24 are placed outside a venue.

If approved, the policy would come into force on April 1 next year.

Across Dundee, there are presently 48 premises that provide pavement seating.

‘There to help businesses’

Mark Flynn, SNP Councillor for Coldside and convener of the city development committee said: “We continue to encourage the provision of pavement cafés, bars and restaurants in the city.

“But we must be sure that they meet the high standards of safety, cleanliness and quality that everyone expects.”

A seven-page policy document has been drawn up for applicants.

“While the policy is detailed and thorough it is easy to read and there to help businesses looking to set up an outdoor seating area and apply for a permit.

“I would encourage them to read it and work with us to provide the best possible offering to locals and visitors,” added Mr Flynn.

Businesses were more likely to be given permission to install outside seating in 2020 and 2021 as councils across Scotland tried to help business survive during strict government-enforced rules.

The threat of the virus saw many people look to sit outside while al fresco seating helped businesses cope with social distancing measures.

Venues were also unable to play music or have sound on TVs while at various stages, alcohol could not be sold inside.

Currently, businesses must apply for an occasional licence for a pavement café for two week periods priced at £10 each.

Processing time for applications for the new pavement cafes is estimated to be a month. Police Scotland will be consulted on those submitted from licensed premises.