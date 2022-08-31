David Stewart, 95, spoke Broughty Ferry’s version of Gaelic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Stewart, 95, spoke Broughty Ferry’s version of Gaelic

By Chris Ferguson
August 31 2022, 2.00pm
David Stewart in Broughty Ferry for his 90th birthday.
David Stewart, founder of Broughty United FC and who had a long career on the railways, has died aged 95.

He began with London, Midland and Scottish Railway aged 18 and ended his career as general secretary of the Railway Staff Association of Scotland.

David and his wife Nora spent many years living in the Falkirk area where he was heavily involved in sport and church life.

He was born in Broughty Ferry where his father, David Bearn Stewart, was a baker with the firm Ingram. His mother, Annie Kennedy Nicoll, was a housewife.

David Stewart at a gala day in Broughty Ferry in the 1930s.

In those days, Broughty Ferry was a community split between two rival groups of residents; Sandy Holers and Beachies.

David learned to speak what was known as Sandy Hole Gaelic, a language in which words were reversed to confuse the Beachies.

He attended Eastern Primary School and Grove Academy before leaving aged 14 to start work in the library.

National Service

After two years he began working with contractors for LMS before being called up for military service in 1944.

He served with The Royal Scots for two years and then Royal Army pay Corps for a further two years.

On demobilisation, David rejoined railways, working from the office at Tay Bridge Station in Dundee before transferring to Glasgow.

In 1953 he was the founder of Broughty United and also served as match secretary for the midlands area.

David and Nora made their home in Dunipace, Stirlingshire, and David commuted daily to Glasgow.

Nora and David Stewart.

He had joined the RSAS club in Dundee in 1942 and in 1966 was appointed to the headquarters staff in charge of finance and property and the speech and drama festival,

David later worked in the welfare department and was competitions organiser before serving as general secretary for six years.

During his time living in the Falkirk area he played tennis, table tennis, golf and was depute chairman of the West of Scotland Amateur Football Association.

He was a qualified table tennis league and international umpire and the long-serving and oldest member in his Probus club.

David Stewart on a trip to Barra.

David was predeceased by Nora in 2003 after 53 years of marriage but remained active as an elder at West Park Parish Church, Denny, and by baking shortbread and gingerbread for friends.

He was also known for making frequent trips to Kirriemuir, where his family had a connection to author JM Barrie, to buy Starry Rock to hand out to friends and neighbours.

You can read the announcement here.

