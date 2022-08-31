Man, 43, charged after Broughty Ferry garden incidents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after a series of alleged theft, fraud and intention to steal incidents in Broughty Ferry.

Officers launched an investigation after reports of several incidents in the Dundee suburb – including in the Forthill area.

It comes after a series of posts were shared on social media warning locals about a man entering gardens.

Police Scotland has confirmed the 43-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police Sergeant Lee Bain of the community investigation unit said: “We would like to thank the public for the assistance in this matter.”