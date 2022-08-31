Man, 43, charged after Broughty Ferry garden incidents By Alasdair Clark August 31 2022, 4.35pm Police have charged the man. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after a series of alleged theft, fraud and intention to steal incidents in Broughty Ferry. Officers launched an investigation after reports of several incidents in the Dundee suburb – including in the Forthill area. It comes after a series of posts were shared on social media warning locals about a man entering gardens. Police Scotland has confirmed the 43-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday. Police Sergeant Lee Bain of the community investigation unit said: “We would like to thank the public for the assistance in this matter.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents… 0 Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative 0 Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school… 0 Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part… 0 Dundee mum says hospital staff 'saved my life' after sepsis ordeal 0 Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire 0 More from The Courier Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 0 Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to… 0 Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife