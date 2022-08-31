Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Still Game fans will be able to meet Jack and Victor in Dundee and Perthshire next week.

The comedy duo will be stopping off in the city as part of their Scottish road trip.

Jack and Victor, real names Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will kick off the first leg of their tour in Edinburgh next week before heading north towards Dundee.

The pair will meet fans and also sign bottles of bottles of Jack and Victor blended Scotch whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy on the day.

How to see Jack and Victor

The actors will be making two stops in Tayside, one in Dundee and one in Auchterarder.

Dundee: Wednesday September 7 (2.30pm – 3.30pm)

Co-op Barnhill, Unit 7 Campfield Square

Co-op High Street

The tour marks the show’s 20th anniversary after it first arrived on the nation’s TV screens in 2002.

The popular show run for six season up until 2007 before finally returning in 2016. It finally came to an end in 2019 with the ninth season.