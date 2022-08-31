Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire

By Alasdair Clark
August 31 2022, 8.16pm
Jack and Victor
Jack and Victor

Still Game fans will be able to meet Jack and Victor in Dundee and Perthshire next week.

The comedy duo will be stopping off in the city as part of their Scottish road trip.

Jack and Victor, real names Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will kick off the first leg of their tour in Edinburgh next week before heading north towards Dundee.

The pair will meet fans and also sign bottles of bottles of Jack and Victor blended Scotch whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy on the day.

How to see Jack and Victor

The actors will be making two stops in Tayside, one in Dundee and one in Auchterarder.

  • Dundee: Wednesday September 7 (2.30pm – 3.30pm)
    Co-op Barnhill, Unit 7 Campfield Square
  • Auchterarder: Thursday September 8 (4pm – 5pm)
    Co-op High Street
Jack Victor Still Game
Fans will be able to meet the duo in person

The tour marks the show’s 20th anniversary after it first arrived on the nation’s TV screens in 2002.

The popular show run for six season up until 2007 before finally returning in 2016. It finally came to an end in 2019 with the ninth season.

