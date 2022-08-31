Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire By Alasdair Clark August 31 2022, 8.16pm 0 Jack and Victor [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Still Game fans will be able to meet Jack and Victor in Dundee and Perthshire next week. The comedy duo will be stopping off in the city as part of their Scottish road trip. Jack and Victor, real names Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, will kick off the first leg of their tour in Edinburgh next week before heading north towards Dundee. The pair will meet fans and also sign bottles of bottles of Jack and Victor blended Scotch whisky and Still Gin, which will be available to buy on the day. How to see Jack and Victor The actors will be making two stops in Tayside, one in Dundee and one in Auchterarder. Dundee: Wednesday September 7 (2.30pm – 3.30pm) Co-op Barnhill, Unit 7 Campfield Square Auchterarder: Thursday September 8 (4pm – 5pm) Co-op High Street Fans will be able to meet the duo in person The tour marks the show’s 20th anniversary after it first arrived on the nation’s TV screens in 2002. The popular show run for six season up until 2007 before finally returning in 2016. It finally came to an end in 2019 with the ninth season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres 0 Long delays on A90 near Longforgan after crash blocks road 0 The best of Tayside's summer 2022 food and drink openings 0 Bins outside Dundee gym destroyed after being set on fire Man, 43, charged after Broughty Ferry garden incidents Glue comes unstuck from lorry on Tay Road Bridge and causes restrictions 0 Plans to bring in new charges of up to £500 for Dundee's pavement cafés 0 Dundee taxi firm's shock as council reveals it removed 'stolen' 20ft banner 0 David Stewart, 95, spoke Broughty Ferry's version of Gaelic 0 More from The Courier Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses… 0 Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head… 0 Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack 4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher… Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the… 0 How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres 0