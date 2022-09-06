Dundee to introduce pavement seating charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee to introduce pavement seating charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 6 2022, 3.43pm Updated: September 6 2022, 5.04pm
Outdoor seating in Dundee's Union Street will cost businesses new licence charges from April next year. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Outdoor seating in Dundee's Union Street will cost businesses new licence charges from April next year. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Dundee City Council has approved new permit charges for the use of pavement space by local pubs, cafes and restaurants.

The announcement comes as businesses struggle to cope with rising costs due to the ongoing energy crisis.

The policy, which mean annual charges of £200 for cafes not selling alcohol and £500 for licensed premises, was agreed at Monday’s city development committee

Four amendments, proposed by members of the Labour group, were put forward before the scheme was endorsed.

The council says the new permits will ensure safety and hygiene standards and that the fees will cover administrative and legal costs along with pavement space rent.

The charges are effective from April 1 next year.

Some councillors raised concerns the new charges will be an additional financial burden on local businesses already struggling against ballooning energy bills.

 ‘Concerns about costs’

West End Councillor and Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson said: “We’ve real concerns about the costs. The report gives no indication as to how the fees have actually been calculated..

“And I would be grateful for some detail from the (council) officers as to how they’ve actually calculated the fees that are alluded to in the report.”

West End Liberal Democrat Councillor, Fraser Macpherson.

Ewan Macnaughton, head of sustainable transport and roads the council answered: “We have undertaken a cost-assessment of the value that’s implicated with the permit scheme…

“It’s a cost-recovery aspect that the calculation’s based off. Based on the existing number of occupation that we have from these premises.”

‘Helped not hindered’

Among requirements proposed were restrictions on outdoor furniture advertising.

Only the name of each local bar or restaurant was to be allowed, not sponsored items that are sometimes provided free of charge by breweries or other producers.

This restriction was removed by one of the Labour group’s amendments.

Putting forward the amendments, Pete Shears, councillor for Broughty Ferry, said: “With the sizeable costs involved in new outdoor hospitality-space permits, we’re proposing this motion (amendment) to help mitigate some of the other costs that businesses may incur.

Customers drinking at tables on the pavement at the Bank Bar in Dundee.

“In the cost of living crisis, it’s imperative that we assist businesses where we can. Dundee’s hospitality sector is vital to the city’s economy and it needs to be helped not hindered.”

‘Costs rising, incomes decreasing’

Mr Shears explained the costs for a business to add outside seating is already high due to spending on parasols, barriers, seating, and tables.

He said: “For a reasonably-sized, outside hospitality space…it could cost them over £1,000 at a time when costs are rapidly rising and people’s disposable income to spend within these businesses is rapidly decreasing.”

Mr Macpherson added: “I spoke to a business recently who have almost a fivefold increase in their energy costs. It’s a really worrying time, particularly for small businesses.

“I have a concern that the perception out there is that the council could be in a parallel universe, imposing additional financial encumbrance on small businesses in Dundee at a time when they’re faced with so much more.”

‘Costs passed on to customers’

Charlie Malone Scottish Labour councillor for Lochee commented: “These costs can only be passed on to the customer which makes the businesses uncompetitive.

“Or they can come out the labour costs. We all know that when we have crises the first things that tend to be reduced are labour costs.

Lochee Labour councillor, Charlie Malone.

“The wages and conditions for in the hospitality sector are among the worst in the city.”

Leader of Dundee City Council, SNP Councillor John Alexander, said: “I would simply make the point if you look at one of the figures, for example on unlicensed properties, £200 for 24 chairs, equates to two pence per chair, per day.

“So, I don’t think we’re talking about exorbitant sums here. I absolutely accept the point that any costs are additional but I think this is purely about making sure that we cover the associated cost that’s been detailed in this report.”

Tags

