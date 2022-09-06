Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event

By Michael Alexander
September 6 2022, 5.59pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.06pm
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee
Nominations have been announced for the Scots Language Awards taking place in Dundee

Scotland’s traditional culture music and arts organisation Hands Up For Trad have published the public’s nominees for 2022’s top Scots language champions.

The public now have until Sunday September 18 to see who’s set to take home the ultimate award in the sparkling ceremony on Saturday September 24.

Scots culture and language will be celebrated at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre alongside performers including live music from Bath Malcom, Robyn Stapleton, poet Hamish MacDonald, and comedian Bruce Fummey.

Alistair Heather and Len Pennie will present the ceremony.
Alistair Heather and Len Pennie will present the ceremony.

The awards have recognised local heroes and teachers alongside well known celebrities such as comedian Janey Godley and singer Iona Fyfe.

All 12 prizes, plus the prestigious Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award, will be presented by social media star and poet Len Pennie and broadcaster and columnist Alistair Heather, and live streamed to international audiences.

Simon Thoumire of organisers Hands Up For Trad said: “I’m thrilled by the growth of our ongoing campaign for Scots Language, to be holding our live event in Dundee again, a community which has supported the campaign from day one, and at the calibre of this year’s brilliant nominees for the 2022’s Scots Language Awards.”

Scots Language Awards sound check in 2021.
Scots Language Awards sound check in 2021.

Voting is open now until September 18 2022 at www.scotslanguageawards.com

Tickets for the September 24 event are priced from £8 + booking fee (or £6 for live stream) and can be purchased here.

The 2022 Scots Language Awards & Nominees

Scots Business of the Year, sponsored by Scots Language Society:

  • The Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch (for extensive use of Scots on the notices and artworks all over inside and outside the hotel. Including phonetic transcriptions.)
  • ReStore, Lossiemouth
  • Thomsons Butcher, Dundee
  • Coorie, Broughty Ferry.

Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award – to be announced on the night.

Scots Champion Award – to be announced on the night.

Young Scots Writer o the Year, sponsored by Education Scotland – to be announced on the night.

Scots Writer of the Year, sponsored by National Library of Scotland:

  • Jaimini Jethwa
  • Harry Josephine Giles
  • Lesley Benzie
  • Liz Lochhead
  • Ann MacKinnon.

Scots Media Person of the Year, sponsored by Dictionaries of the Scots Language:

  • Natalie McMath (wee Scottish book club podcast)
  • Doric Dad (TikTok)
  • Aiberdeen Mannie (Instagram)
  • chrisreid25875 (TikTok).

Scots Bairns Book of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Government:

  • Wheesht! Susi Briggs (Foggie Toddle)
  • Doric Nursery Rhymes for Loons & Quines, translations by Gordon M Hay, illustrations by Rosemary Cunningham (Doric Books)
  • The Itchy Coo Book o Aesop’s Fables in Scots various (Itchy Coo)
  • The Tint Aig, Aaron Gale (Doric Books)
  • A Series o Scunnersome Events, The Boggin Beginnin, Thomas Clark (Itchy Coo).

Scots Speaker of the Year, sponsored by Scots Language Centre:

  • Jackie Ross (Aberdeenshire)
  • Marjolein Robertson (Shetland)
  • Billy Kay (Dundee).

Scots Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Qualifications Authority:

  • Catherine Mackenzie, Deputy Head Teacher, Gretna Primary
  • Diane Anderson, Deputy Head Teacher, former Principal Teacher of English, and Education Scotland’s Scots Language Coordinator, Morgan Academy, Dundee
  • Andrew McCrae, Perth High School
  • Amanda Dunn, Shortlees Primary School, Kilmarnock
  • Irene McFarlane, Strathallan School, Perthshire
  • Scott Shields, Craigiebarns Primary School, Dundee
  • Miss Morrison, Cardinal Newman High School, North Lanarkshire
  • Simon McMahon, St Andrews Primary School, Dundee
  • David Scott, Maisondieu Primary School, Brechin, Angus.

Scots School of the Year, sponsored by Itchy Coo / Black & White Publishing:

  • Morgan Academy (Dundee City Council)
  • Gretna Primary School (Dumfries and Galloway Council)
  • Perth High School (Perth and Kinross Council)
  • Newhill Primary School (Newhill Primary School)
  • Lossiemouth High School (Moray Council)
  • Prestwick Academy (South Ayrshire Council)
  • St Rose of Lima Primary School, Glasgow (Glasgow City Council)
  • Mearns Academy (Aberdeenshire Council).

Scots Project of the Year, sponsored by Scots Radio:

  • Eemis Stane
  • Palavra Escocesa
  • Essential Scots-Polish Dictionary, Dictionaries of the Scots Language
  • The Maiden’s Leap with Historic Environment Scotland and Perth High School
  • Keith TMSA Festival
  • Linen Hall Library Ulster Scots Competition & Pamphlet
  • Coleraine College Anthology with Ulster University
  • Lallans.

Scots Book of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Book Trust:

  • Deep Wheel Orcadia Harry, Josephine Giles (Picador)
  • Be guid tae yer Mammy, Emma Grae (Unbound)
  • Norlan Lichts Lesley Binnie, Sheena Blackhall & Sheila Templeton (Rymour)
  • There’s Ma Mammy Wavin, Josie Neill (Drunk Muse)
  • Poèmes Ecossais, Paul Malgrati (Blue Diode)
  • Hard Roads an Cauld Hairst Winds: Li Bai an Du Fu in Scots, Brian Holton (Taproot).

Scots Performer of the Year, sponsored by TRACS:

  • Jo Freer
  • Alan Reid aka Bundy
  • Katie Barnett
  • Hamish MacDonald

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0
Tele News, Unknown story, CR0016674 . Plans for plain clothes officers to be out on bikes fining motorists for close passes on cyclists are in doubt. Pic shows; Richard Rooney cycling in traffic in Ward Road, Dundee. Thursday, 21st November, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media
Dundee City Council gives green light to cycling 'freeways' study
0
Yellow weather warning for Tayside and Fife and flooding on the A932 Dundee Road in Forfar following heavy rainfall.
Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning
0
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Two men arrested after alleged knifepoint theft sparks police chase from Arbroath to Dundee
0
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice
0
Outdoor seating in Dundee's Union Street will cost businesses new licence charges from April next year. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Dundee to introduce pavement seating charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants
0
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
0
Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Michele Williamson.
Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should…

More from The Courier

Dave Whyte at home in Kirkcaldy in 2020
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
Jason Grant in the publicity pictures that accompanied job announcement.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Dog killer awaits sentencing