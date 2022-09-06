Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s traditional culture music and arts organisation Hands Up For Trad have published the public’s nominees for 2022’s top Scots language champions.

The public now have until Sunday September 18 to see who’s set to take home the ultimate award in the sparkling ceremony on Saturday September 24.

Scots culture and language will be celebrated at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre alongside performers including live music from Bath Malcom, Robyn Stapleton, poet Hamish MacDonald, and comedian Bruce Fummey.

The awards have recognised local heroes and teachers alongside well known celebrities such as comedian Janey Godley and singer Iona Fyfe.

All 12 prizes, plus the prestigious Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award, will be presented by social media star and poet Len Pennie and broadcaster and columnist Alistair Heather, and live streamed to international audiences.

Simon Thoumire of organisers Hands Up For Trad said: “I’m thrilled by the growth of our ongoing campaign for Scots Language, to be holding our live event in Dundee again, a community which has supported the campaign from day one, and at the calibre of this year’s brilliant nominees for the 2022’s Scots Language Awards.”

Voting is open now until September 18 2022 at www.scotslanguageawards.com

Tickets for the September 24 event are priced from £8 + booking fee (or £6 for live stream) and can be purchased here.

The 2022 Scots Language Awards & Nominees

Scots Business of the Year, sponsored by Scots Language Society:

The Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch (for extensive use of Scots on the notices and artworks all over inside and outside the hotel. Including phonetic transcriptions.)

ReStore, Lossiemouth

Thomsons Butcher, Dundee

Coorie, Broughty Ferry.

Janet Paisley Services to Scots Award – to be announced on the night.

Scots Champion Award – to be announced on the night.

Young Scots Writer o the Year, sponsored by Education Scotland – to be announced on the night.

Scots Writer of the Year, sponsored by National Library of Scotland:

Jaimini Jethwa

Harry Josephine Giles

Lesley Benzie

Liz Lochhead

Ann MacKinnon.

Scots Media Person of the Year, sponsored by Dictionaries of the Scots Language:

Natalie McMath (wee Scottish book club podcast)

Doric Dad (TikTok)

Aiberdeen Mannie (Instagram)

chrisreid25875 (TikTok).

Scots Bairns Book of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Government:

Wheesht! Susi Briggs (Foggie Toddle)

Doric Nursery Rhymes for Loons & Quines, translations by Gordon M Hay, illustrations by Rosemary Cunningham (Doric Books)

The Itchy Coo Book o Aesop’s Fables in Scots various (Itchy Coo)

The Tint Aig, Aaron Gale (Doric Books)

A Series o Scunnersome Events, The Boggin Beginnin, Thomas Clark (Itchy Coo).

Scots Speaker of the Year, sponsored by Scots Language Centre:

Jackie Ross (Aberdeenshire)

Marjolein Robertson (Shetland)

Billy Kay (Dundee).

Scots Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Qualifications Authority:

Catherine Mackenzie, Deputy Head Teacher, Gretna Primary

Diane Anderson, Deputy Head Teacher, former Principal Teacher of English, and Education Scotland’s Scots Language Coordinator, Morgan Academy, Dundee

Andrew McCrae, Perth High School

Amanda Dunn, Shortlees Primary School, Kilmarnock

Irene McFarlane, Strathallan School, Perthshire

Scott Shields, Craigiebarns Primary School, Dundee

Miss Morrison, Cardinal Newman High School, North Lanarkshire

Simon McMahon, St Andrews Primary School, Dundee

David Scott, Maisondieu Primary School, Brechin, Angus.

Scots School of the Year, sponsored by Itchy Coo / Black & White Publishing:

Morgan Academy (Dundee City Council)

Gretna Primary School (Dumfries and Galloway Council)

Perth High School (Perth and Kinross Council)

Newhill Primary School (Newhill Primary School)

Lossiemouth High School (Moray Council)

Prestwick Academy (South Ayrshire Council)

St Rose of Lima Primary School, Glasgow (Glasgow City Council)

Mearns Academy (Aberdeenshire Council).

Scots Project of the Year, sponsored by Scots Radio:

Eemis Stane

Palavra Escocesa

Essential Scots-Polish Dictionary, Dictionaries of the Scots Language

The Maiden’s Leap with Historic Environment Scotland and Perth High School

Keith TMSA Festival

Linen Hall Library Ulster Scots Competition & Pamphlet

Coleraine College Anthology with Ulster University

Lallans.

Scots Book of the Year, sponsored by Scottish Book Trust:

Deep Wheel Orcadia Harry, Josephine Giles (Picador)

Be guid tae yer Mammy, Emma Grae (Unbound)

Norlan Lichts Lesley Binnie, Sheena Blackhall & Sheila Templeton (Rymour)

There’s Ma Mammy Wavin, Josie Neill (Drunk Muse)

Poèmes Ecossais, Paul Malgrati (Blue Diode)

Hard Roads an Cauld Hairst Winds: Li Bai an Du Fu in Scots, Brian Holton (Taproot).

Scots Performer of the Year, sponsored by TRACS:

Jo Freer

Alan Reid aka Bundy

Katie Barnett

Hamish MacDonald