Sandy Brand: Dundee FC ball boys and girls supervisor dies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been paid to Dundee FC ball boys and girls organiser Sandy Brand from both sides of the city’s football divide.

Sandy, who was a Dens Park volunteer for more than 30 years, has died aged 71.

A lifelong Dark Blues supporter, Sandy began devoting more time to the club after his ill-health retiral from Michelin.

He became involved in the Junior Dark Blues, ran buses for fans and organised the mascots for home games.

For many years he supervised the dozen or so ball boys and girls required for games.

In a statement, Dundee FC said: “Everyone at Dundee FC was saddened to hear of the passing of Sandy Brand.”

The ArabTRUST said it was “sorry to hear this sad news”.

Early years

Alexander Brand was known by all as Sandy and was born in December, 1950 to mill weaver Sydney Brand and his wife Elizabeth.

The family lived in the Cowgate area and Sandy went to Cowgate primary, Wallacetown primary and Logie Secondary School in Blackness Road, Dundee.

He had a brother Sydney and sister Elizabeth and the family moved to Fintry while he was still at school.

When he completed his education, Sandy went to work in Cuthbert’s bakery and, in the mid 1970s he secured a job at tyre manufacturer Michelin.

He worked on the production line and then as a finisher but his ambition was to be a forklift driver.

However, because he wore glasses he was not eligible until safety rules changed and he landed a role.

While he was in his late 30s, Sandy suffered a bad heart attack and was clinically dead for a few minutes.

He did recover but suffered a second heart attack which forced his retiral from Michelin aged 39.

After that he devoted time to voluntary work, both at Dundee FC and at Michelin social club where he served as social convener and participated in many golf outings, winning quite a few.

Sandy had got to know his future wife, Grace, at the Michelin Club in the early 1980s and they married in April 1985.

Grace and Sandy were parents to Steven and Scott. Sandy’s son from his previous marriage, Mark, died 17 years ago.

In his leisure time, Sandy was a dedicated golfer, a member at Caird Park and, in later years, played at Ballumbie and Forbes of Kingennie.

You can read the family’s announcement here.