Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and Fife

People across Tayside and Fife are being given the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 at her Scottish residence in Balmoral on Thursday.

Civic leaders have since paid tribute to the Queen and her “special” links to Tayside and Fife.

Now, local authorities are revealing details of how the public can pay their own respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Fife

Fife Council says anyone wishing to leave floral tributes should do so at their nearest war memorial.

Books of condolence will also be made available for the public to sign at the following locations:

Anstruther – Waid Academy

Cowdenbeath – Brunton House

Cupar – County Buildings

Dunfermline – City Chambers

Glenrothes – Fife House

Inverkeithing Civic Centre

Kirkcaldy – Town House

Leven – Local Office

Methil – Local Office

St Andrews – Victory Memorial Hall

All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11am-2pm Monday to Friday.

At St Andrews University, St Salvator’s Chapel will be open 9am-5pm daily for reflection with all students, staff and members of the public are welcome.

The Book of Condolence at College Gate reception is open Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.

Flags are also being flown at half-mast on all council buildings until after the Queen’s funeral.

Dundee

The city council plans to open a book of condolence at City Chambers, City Square on Monday at 9am.

People will be able to visit the chambers from 9am-5pm each day until the date of the State Funeral.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lady Provost Yvonne Campbell, City Council leader Cllr John Alexander and City Council chief executive Greg Colgan have been the first to sign the book.

Flags are also flying at half-mast on all council buildings.

Angus

Angus Council says anyone wishing to leave floral tributes can do so at the following locations:

Arbroath – Arbroath Library

Brechin – Centre of St. Ninians Square or Mechanics Institute

Carnoustie – Burnside Rest Garden

Forfar – Outside Municipal Buildings (at front)

Kirriemuir – The Square, around Peter Pan

Montrose – Outside Town House

Monifieth – Monifieth War Memorial

Messages of condolence can be left at libraries in:

Arbroath

Brechin

Carnoustie

Forfar

Kirriemuir

Monifieth

Montrose

Some people may also choose to pay their respects at Glamis Castle – the ancestral home of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Perth and Kinross

A book of condolence in the Perth and Kinross council building on High Street is open to the public until 5pm today (Friday).

Members of the public are welcome to sign the book between 10am to 2pm over the weekend and from 9am until 5pm next week.

From Monday, books of condolence will also be available to sign at the following locations in Perthshire:

Community School of Auchterarder

Breadalbane Community Campus, Aberfeldy

North Inch Community Campus, Perth

Loch Leven Community Campus, Kinross

Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff

Glenearn Campus, Perth

Blairgowrie Community Campus

Flags on council buildings are also flying at half-mast.

Where else can you leave tributes to the Queen?

There will be no physical books of condolence at the royal residences.

However an online book of condolence for the Queen has been opened on the royal family’s website.