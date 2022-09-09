Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and Fife

By Bryan Copland, Poppy Watson and Amie Flett
September 9 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 9 2022, 6.45pm
The Queen receiving flowers from members of the crowd at Slessor Gardens, Dundee, in 2016.
People across Tayside and Fife are being given the opportunity to pay their respects to the Queen.

The monarch died aged 96 at her Scottish residence in Balmoral on Thursday.

Civic leaders have since paid tribute to the Queen and her “special” links to Tayside and Fife.

Now, local authorities are revealing details of how the public can pay their own respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

This article is being regularly updated with the latest information.

Fife

Fife Council says anyone wishing to leave floral tributes should do so at their nearest war memorial.

Books of condolence will also be made available for the public to sign at the following locations:

  • Anstruther – Waid Academy
  • Cowdenbeath – Brunton House
  • Cupar – County Buildings
  • Dunfermline – City Chambers
  • Glenrothes – Fife House
  • Inverkeithing Civic Centre
  • Kirkcaldy – Town House
  • Leven – Local Office
  • Methil – Local Office
  • St Andrews – Victory Memorial Hall

All venues will be open during normal working hours with the exception of the Victory Memorial Hall in St Andrews which is open 11am-2pm Monday to Friday.

At St Andrews University, St Salvator’s Chapel will be open 9am-5pm daily for reflection with all students, staff and members of the public are welcome.

The Book of Condolence at College Gate reception is open Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm.

Flags are also being flown at half-mast on all council buildings until after the Queen’s funeral.

Dundee

The city council plans to open a book of condolence at City Chambers, City Square on Monday at 9am.

People will be able to visit the chambers from 9am-5pm each day until the date of the State Funeral.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lady Provost Yvonne Campbell, City Council chief executive Greg Colgan and City Council leader Cllr John Alexander at the City Chambers with the book of condolences.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell, Lady Provost Yvonne Campbell, City Council leader Cllr John Alexander and City Council chief executive Greg Colgan have been the first to sign the book.

Flags are also flying at half-mast on all council buildings.

Angus

Angus Council says anyone wishing to leave floral tributes can do so at the following locations:

  • Arbroath – Arbroath Library
  • Brechin – Centre of St. Ninians Square or Mechanics Institute
  • Carnoustie – Burnside Rest Garden
  • Forfar – Outside Municipal Buildings (at front)
  • Kirriemuir – The Square, around Peter Pan
  • Montrose – Outside Town House
  • Monifieth – Monifieth War Memorial

Messages of condolence can be left at libraries in:

  • Arbroath
  • Brechin
  • Carnoustie
  • Forfar
  • Kirriemuir
  • Monifieth
  • Montrose

Some people may also choose to pay their respects at Glamis Castle – the ancestral home of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Glamis Castle, where a solitary bouquet of flowers was left on Friday morning.

Perth and Kinross

A book of condolence in the Perth and Kinross council building on High Street is open to the public until 5pm today (Friday).

Members of the public are welcome to sign the book between 10am to 2pm over the weekend and from 9am until 5pm next week.

Council Chief Executive Thomas Glen, Provost Xander McDade, Lord Lieutenant Stephen Leckie, Sheriff Principal of Tayside, Central and Fife Marysia Lewis and Council Depute Leader Councillor Eric Drysdale.

From Monday, books of condolence will also be available to sign at the following locations in Perthshire:

  • Community School of Auchterarder
  • Breadalbane Community Campus, Aberfeldy
  • North Inch Community Campus, Perth
  • Loch Leven Community Campus, Kinross
  • Strathearn Community Campus, Crieff
  • Glenearn Campus, Perth
  • Blairgowrie Community Campus

Flags on council buildings are also flying at half-mast.

Where else can you leave tributes to the Queen?

There will be no physical books of condolence at the royal residences.

However an online book of condolence for the Queen has been opened on the royal family’s website.

