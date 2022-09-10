Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen’s state funeral By Amie Flett September 10 2022, 1.26pm Updated: September 10 2022, 1.58pm Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the… 0 Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist 0 Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again? 0 Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth Dundee woman recalls 'treasured' moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit 0 Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90 2 List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death 0 The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved… 0 Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship 0 Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and… 1 More from The Courier Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to… 0 Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain 0 Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit 0 Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in… 0 Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time 0