Home News Dundee

Queen’s Cortege: What will weather be like in Tayside and Fife on Sunday?

By Amie Flett
September 10 2022, 3.32pm Updated: September 10 2022, 5.21pm
Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II.

More from Dundee

Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Queen Elizabeth II's body will travel through Tayside and Fife on Sunday.
Queen's coffin cortege: The full route
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
James Hutton's portrait, by Henry Raeburn
James Hutton: Famous in Invergowrie - but why was this key figure of the…
0
Chicken burger with Emmental cheese.
Restaurant Review: Daisy Tasker in Dundee combines Scottish food with a modern twist
0
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).
Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth
Aishah, now 22, had a special moment with the Queen in 2002.
Dundee woman recalls 'treasured' moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit
0
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90
2

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates