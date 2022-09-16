Alistair Moir: Concern for missing man last seen in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for missing Edinburgh man Alistair Moir, who was last seen in Dunfermline.

Officers have launched an appeal to trace the 35-year-old saying they are concerned for his welfare.

Alistair is described as white and of slim build, with receding blonde hair.

He is around 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie with a skull on the back, light coloured or white shorts, white and orange Nike trainers and a black backpack.

Members of the public with information on Alistair’s disappearance have been asked to come forward.

Missing man may have been heading to Dunfermline train station

Sergeant Ross Gribbon from Dunfermline police station explained the missing man had been staying with friends in Dunfermline for several months.

He is believed to have been making his way back to Edinburgh when he went missing.

The sergeant said: “He was last seen heading towards Abel Place, Dunfermline, possibly making his way to Queen Margaret Train Station to get a train back to Edinburgh on Sunday, however, he has not been seen or heard from since.”

Police say Alistair is required to take medication, which he does not have access to while missing, leading to concerns for his welfare.

Sergeant Gribbon added: “Inquiries have shown that he may be in Edinburgh, but this has not yet been confirmed.

“If you have seen Alistair, or have any information as to where he is, then please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1471 of Wednesday 14 September.

“We’d also appeal to Alistair himself to get in touch with either his family, friends or the police so we can make sure he is safe and well.”