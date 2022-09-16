Alistair Moir: Concern for missing man last seen in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alistair Moir: Concern for missing man last seen in Dunfermline

By Matteo Bell
September 16 2022, 3.04pm
Missing man Alistair Moir
Alistair Moir

Police are searching for missing Edinburgh man Alistair Moir, who was last seen in Dunfermline.

Officers have launched an appeal to trace the 35-year-old saying they are concerned for his welfare.

Alistair is described as white and of slim build, with receding blonde hair.

He is around 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a purple hoodie with a skull on the back, light coloured or white shorts, white and orange Nike trainers and a black backpack.

Members of the public with information on Alistair’s disappearance have been asked to come forward.

Missing man may have been heading to Dunfermline train station

Sergeant Ross Gribbon from Dunfermline police station explained the missing man had been staying with friends in Dunfermline for several months.

He is believed to have been making his way back to Edinburgh when he went missing.

The sergeant said: “He was last seen heading towards Abel Place, Dunfermline, possibly making his way to Queen Margaret Train Station to get a train back to Edinburgh on Sunday, however, he has not been seen or heard from since.”

Police say Alistair is required to take medication, which he does not have access to while missing, leading to concerns for his welfare.

Sergeant Gribbon added: “Inquiries have shown that he may be in Edinburgh, but this has not yet been confirmed.

“If you have seen Alistair, or have any information as to where he is, then please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1471 of Wednesday 14 September.

“We’d also appeal to Alistair himself to get in touch with either his family, friends or the police so we can make sure he is safe and well.”

