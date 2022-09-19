Dundee comic artist Ian Kennedy’s final work to be published

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The last comic cover produced by Commando and Judge Dredd artist Ian Kennedy is to be published later this year.

Just before he died in February Ian, of Dundee, had been working on a wraparound cover for a comic called Coming Home.

It is being produced by the Welsh health charity Re-Live, and will feature the mental health stories of military veterans.

Other contributors to the publication include Keith Page, Commando; Mike Donaldson, The Dandy, The Broons; Clark Bint, Killtopia, Heavy Metal; Emma Vieceli, Supergirl, Breaks.

Coming Home is being edited by filmmaker Steve Sullivan who said: “It was such an honour to have Ian agree to paint our cover and the fact it was the last thing on his drawing table when he passed it truly humbling and poignant to us.”

The charity Re-Live usually turns the stories of under-represented people into stage productions but when veterans expressed a love of comics it decided to try a print project.

Insight

Re-Live artistic director, Karin Diamond, said that Coming Home will appeal to fans of traditional war comics but will give a deeper insight into military life.

“We’re honoured to be sharing some of the hidden mental health stories of veterans, and hope Coming Home sheds light and understanding on the impact of military service on some of our service people,” said Karin.

“Comics have proved to be a powerful and therapeutic medium to help get these stories out there.”

Beginnings

Ian Kennedy’s 73-year career as an artist began inking crossword squares on The Sunday Post before he moved on to illustrate the Hotspur, Adventure, Rover, then Commando and Warlord among others.

He was always based in Dundee but left DC Thomson to go freelance, working for Fleetway and IPC but still creating artwork for his former employers.

Ian became renowned across the world for his illustrations. He produced 1,600 Commando front covers and was the artist behind Dan Dare, Judge Dredd and the Blake’s 7 magazine.

He had joined DC Thomson’s art department in 1949 after growing up in wartime Dundee witnessing military aircraft flying over the city.

Commando contributions

Between 1970 and the end of his life, Ian, who worked from a home studio in Dundee, contributed to Commando magazine and specialised in producing stunning front covers.

Coming Home is being distributed through Diamond Comics Distribution, and can be pre-ordered through comic shops using the order code: SEP221929. The comic will be released in November 2022.

Ian’s obituary, which we published in February this year, can be read here.