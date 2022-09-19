Dundee comic artist Ian Kennedy’s final work to be published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee comic artist Ian Kennedy’s final work to be published

By Chris Ferguson
September 19 2022, 10.30am Updated: September 19 2022, 1.33pm
Artist Ian Kennedy, who died earlier this year.
Artist Ian Kennedy, who died earlier this year.

The last comic cover produced by Commando and Judge Dredd artist Ian Kennedy is to be published later this year.

Just before he died in February Ian, of Dundee, had been working on a wraparound cover for a comic called Coming Home.

It is being produced by the Welsh health charity Re-Live, and will feature the mental health stories of military veterans.

Other contributors to the publication include Keith Page, Commando; Mike Donaldson, The Dandy, The Broons; Clark Bint, Killtopia, Heavy Metal; Emma Vieceli, Supergirl, Breaks.

Ian Kennedy's final cover Coming Home.
Ian Kennedy’s final illustration will be published in Coming Home.

Coming Home is being edited by filmmaker Steve Sullivan who said: “It was such an honour to have Ian agree to paint our cover and the fact it was the last thing on his drawing table when he passed it truly humbling and poignant to us.”

The charity Re-Live usually turns the stories of under-represented people into stage productions but when veterans expressed a love of comics it decided to try a print project.

Insight

Re-Live artistic director, Karin Diamond, said that Coming Home will appeal to fans of traditional war comics but will give a deeper insight into military life.

“We’re honoured to be sharing some of the hidden mental health stories of veterans, and hope Coming Home sheds light and understanding on the impact of military service on some of our service people,” said Karin.

“Comics have proved to be a powerful and therapeutic medium to help get these stories out there.”

Beginnings

Ian Kennedy’s 73-year career as an artist began inking crossword squares on The Sunday Post before he moved on to illustrate the Hotspur, Adventure, Rover, then Commando and Warlord among others.

He was always based in Dundee but left DC Thomson to go freelance, working for Fleetway and IPC but still creating artwork for his former employers.

Ian became renowned across the world for his illustrations. He produced 1,600 Commando front covers and was the artist behind Dan Dare, Judge Dredd and the Blake’s 7 magazine.

He had joined DC Thomson’s art department in 1949 after growing up in wartime Dundee witnessing military aircraft flying over the city.

Commando contributions

Between 1970 and the end of his life, Ian, who worked from a home studio in Dundee, contributed to Commando magazine and specialised in producing stunning front covers.

Coming Home is being distributed through Diamond Comics Distribution, and can be pre-ordered through comic shops using the order code: SEP221929. The comic will be released in November 2022.

Ian’s obituary, which we published in February this year, can be read here.

[[title]]

[[text]]
