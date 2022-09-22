Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals ‘living nightmare’ By Lindsey Hamilton September 22 2022, 9.03am Updated: September 22 2022, 10.32am Gary and Lynn on holiday [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year 1 LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled 7 Thieves steal two cars from Dundee property then abandon one on housing estate We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –… 2 Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity… 0 Jason Grant period dignity appointment was FOURTH by same Dundee and Angus college recruiter… 0 More from The Courier Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath's Foundry Bar Band 0 Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance 0 COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community 0 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered volley of homophobic abuse in ticket row Dundee mum’s thanks to fashion designer Hayley Scanlan and sister Holly for MacMillan fundraiser We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College – here’s what they said Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC’s stadium plans