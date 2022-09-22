Two men arrested after serious assault in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Two men arrested after serious assault in Dundee

By James Simpson
September 22 2022, 2.08pm Updated: September 22 2022, 2.53pm
A man being led away from the incident on Cullen Place, Dundee.
A man being led away from the incident on Cullen Place, Dundee.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Dundee

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
Margaret Evans - Glenshee Before Dark
Dundee exhibition features Valleys and Coast-themed work of Scottish contemporary artist Margaret Evans
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 80 buses: List of affected routes
7
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 23092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: Inside the Scottish Press Awards with our winners
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Evan Lyon has received a Courier Gold Star for stepping up at the last minute to take on a main part in the High School Musical show by Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT). Picture shows; Evan Lyon. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/09/2022
St John's High pupil Evan Lyon, 13, wins Gold Star for stepping up to…
0
The former Rialto Cinema in Lochee
The Rialto: Lochee cinema made movie history before fire hit iconic building
0
Medigold Health clinic is based at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc, Dundee.
Dundee private health clinic graded 'unsatisfactory' by inspectors
0
Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
0
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
2

More from The Courier

One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
'Confusing' Kingsway speed stickers still up because they're too sticky - but lower limit…
0
Stevie Crawford will take charge of East fife one final time this weekend.
New Dundee United No.2 Stevie Crawford to take charge of East Fife one last…
0
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife branded jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Liam Fox impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox named Dundee United head coach on two-year deal as ex Scotland striker…
0

Editor's Picks