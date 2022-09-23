Surge in car thefts across Dundee as police warn of ‘reckless’ pursuits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Surge in car thefts across Dundee as police warn of ‘reckless’ pursuits

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 23 2022, 4.10pm Updated: September 23 2022, 5.18pm
police-scotland-car-thefts
Car thefts are on the rise in Dundee.

Police have reported a spike in car thefts in Dundee this year as officers try to deal with “reckless” pursuits across the city.

There were 271 crimes involving theft of — or theft from — a vehicle (including attempts) across Dundee between April and June — a 130% rise compared to 118 in the same period last year.

The figures come from a report due to go before Dundee City Council’s community safety and public protection committee on Monday.

Quarterly policing report

In the report, Chief Superintendent Phil Davison also highlights that public safety is being put at risk by car pursuits.

He pinpoints a pattern of offending over several weeks where house break-ins were targeted towards commercial garages and premises with keys and their associated vehicles stolen.

This has been a “significant driver” of the spike in thefts, he stated.

A car stolen before being set alight in Camperdown Park in January last year.

The quarterly policing review comes after a number of videos posted on social media platform TikTok during the summer show joyriders in Dundee taunting police officers during car chases.

A senior officer at Tayside Road Policing Unit previously said this is an issue “confined to Dundee” as opposed to elsewhere in Tayside and that he was “dumbfounded” by the videos “glorifying” crime.

‘Pattern of offending’

Although the report says the detection rate for car theft in Dundee is above the national average, a significant number of the crimes — 144 —  “remain under investigation”.

Ch Supt Davison said: “It should be noted that a degree of recklessness has been demonstrated by these offenders when efforts to stop vehicles have been attempted.

“Due to concerns around escalating danger to the public, officers are required to balance the opportunity to deliver immediate enforcement action against the more critical priority of preserving public safety.”

He added: “A relatively small number of offenders have been identified in respect of these crimes series with robust enforcement action taken to disrupt the crimes series and place offenders before the court.

“A number of these offenders remain on bail pending trial, meaning a resurgence of acquisitive crime activity is likely.”

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, whose quarterly crime report will be discussed at the community safety &<br />public protection committee on Monday evening.

The Ch Supt said additional to the key thefts are “more sporadic and less well planned” crimes “often in circumstances where higher value items were left in open view.”

‘A small number of offenders’

He added: “The challenges in this area continue to be repeat offenders carrying out multiple offences, which are facilitated by the use of stolen vehicles.”

Additional to car theft the city council committee will discuss and hear commentary on issues including, violence, disorder and antisocial behaviour, organised crime and complaints against the police.

Many crimes have fallen slightly during the period, including road safety and road crime, sexual crimes, and drug supply and possession,

However, fraud has also seen a significant spike, mirroring areas across the country in recent years.

