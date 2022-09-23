‘Confusing’ Kingsway speed stickers still up because they’re too sticky – but lower limit NOT enforceable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Confusing’ Kingsway speed stickers still up because they’re too sticky – but lower limit NOT enforceable

By Alasdair Clark and Bryan Copland
September 23 2022, 1.13pm Updated: September 23 2022, 2.52pm
One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway
One of the temporary 40mph signs on the Kingsway

Stickers that reduced the speed limit on parts of Dundee’s Kingsway for a single day are still there nearly a fortnight on – because they are too sticky to remove easily.

The 40mph stickers were placed over existing 50mph and 70mph signs on Kingsway West for the day the Queen’s cortege passed through the city.

The lower limit only applied for September 11 but drivers have been left “confused” as the 40mph signs remain in place 12 days later.

Now it has emerged maintenance firm Amey is having trouble removing the stickers without damaging the existing signs.

One of the stickers over an existing sign

But The Courier has been told by officials the reduced Kingsway West limit is not enforceable.

It means drivers can still go at up to 50mph between the Macalpine Road and Myrekirk roundabouts, and up to 70mph from Myrekirk to Swallow roundabouts, without the threat of prosecution.

Maurice Golden, North East MSP for the Scottish Conservatives, is calling for the signs to be rectified.

The limits that normally apply at different parts of the Kingsway

He told The Courier: “The people of Dundee were immensely proud that the Queen’s cortege passed through on her final journey, and of course the temporary restrictions were necessary to facilitate that.

“However, the Kingsway is a busy road and drivers need to know where they stand.

“We can’t afford for confusing signs to be in place because that is a risk to safety, both for local drivers familiar with the roads and those passing through who are not.

“It’s hard to believe there isn’t a simple, straightforward solution to this, and I would urge Transport Scotland to get on and address it immediately.”

Drivers ‘totally confused’ by Kingsway signs

Motorists first told how they had been left baffled by the signs earlier this week.

One told The Courier: “It’s not like it’s just a 10mph difference – you’re looking at a drop of 30mph on the stretch between Myrekirk and Swallow roundabouts.

“You’re so used to being able to do up to 70mph on that part of the road so it will definitely have caught several people out.”

Another said: “I passed there last week and there was still a 50mph sign up as well.

“I’m totally confused.”

Queen cortege dundee
The cortege passed along the Kingsway on September 11

Transport Scotland confirmed the 40mph limit is not enforceable where the stickers have been put up, between the Macalpine Road and Swallow roundabouts.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue and have asked the operating company, Amey, to find a solution as soon as possible.”

An Amey spokesperson said: “We are making arrangements to return the Kingsway back to its permanent speed limit on Tuesday September 27 when temporary signs will be installed.

New permanent signs being manufactured

“New permanent sign plates are also being manufactured and are scheduled to be delivered and installed over the weekend of October 7.

“The speed limit was reduced as an essential element of the Queen’s cortege.

“Unfortunately some damage to the reflective material on the sign faces occurred which has delayed the works. We thank drivers for their patience while we work to return the route back to its permanent limit.”

