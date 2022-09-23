‘Confusing’ Kingsway speed stickers still up because they’re too sticky – but lower limit NOT enforceable

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stickers that reduced the speed limit on parts of Dundee’s Kingsway for a single day are still there nearly a fortnight on – because they are too sticky to remove easily.

The 40mph stickers were placed over existing 50mph and 70mph signs on Kingsway West for the day the Queen’s cortege passed through the city.

The lower limit only applied for September 11 but drivers have been left “confused” as the 40mph signs remain in place 12 days later.

Now it has emerged maintenance firm Amey is having trouble removing the stickers without damaging the existing signs.

But The Courier has been told by officials the reduced Kingsway West limit is not enforceable.

It means drivers can still go at up to 50mph between the Macalpine Road and Myrekirk roundabouts, and up to 70mph from Myrekirk to Swallow roundabouts, without the threat of prosecution.

Maurice Golden, North East MSP for the Scottish Conservatives, is calling for the signs to be rectified.

He told The Courier: “The people of Dundee were immensely proud that the Queen’s cortege passed through on her final journey, and of course the temporary restrictions were necessary to facilitate that.

“However, the Kingsway is a busy road and drivers need to know where they stand.

“We can’t afford for confusing signs to be in place because that is a risk to safety, both for local drivers familiar with the roads and those passing through who are not.

“It’s hard to believe there isn’t a simple, straightforward solution to this, and I would urge Transport Scotland to get on and address it immediately.”

Drivers ‘totally confused’ by Kingsway signs

Motorists first told how they had been left baffled by the signs earlier this week.

One told The Courier: “It’s not like it’s just a 10mph difference – you’re looking at a drop of 30mph on the stretch between Myrekirk and Swallow roundabouts.

“You’re so used to being able to do up to 70mph on that part of the road so it will definitely have caught several people out.”

Another said: “I passed there last week and there was still a 50mph sign up as well.

“I’m totally confused.”

Transport Scotland confirmed the 40mph limit is not enforceable where the stickers have been put up, between the Macalpine Road and Swallow roundabouts.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the issue and have asked the operating company, Amey, to find a solution as soon as possible.”

An Amey spokesperson said: “We are making arrangements to return the Kingsway back to its permanent speed limit on Tuesday September 27 when temporary signs will be installed.

New permanent signs being manufactured

“New permanent sign plates are also being manufactured and are scheduled to be delivered and installed over the weekend of October 7.

“The speed limit was reduced as an essential element of the Queen’s cortege.

“Unfortunately some damage to the reflective material on the sign faces occurred which has delayed the works. We thank drivers for their patience while we work to return the route back to its permanent limit.”